Attorney General Marshall Files Emergency Motions to Lift Congressional Map Injunctions in Wake of U.S. Supreme Court’s Callais Decision

For Immediate Release:

April 30, 2026

For press inquiries only, contact:

Amanda Priest (334) 322-5694

William Califf (334) 604-3230

(Montgomery, Ala.) – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall today filed emergency motions asking the U.S. Supreme Court to lift injunctions blocking Alabama from using its 2023 congressional map, arguing that the injunctions cannot survive the court’s ruling on Wednesday in Louisiana v. Callais.

The motions were filed in three redistricting cases, Allen v. Singleton, Allen v. Milligan, and Allen v. Caster, and ask the Court to act quickly to vacate the injunctions so Alabama can have the “same opportunity as other States to use a lawfully enacted congressional map free of an injunction that cannot be reconciled with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act” as recently construed by the high court.

In Callais, the Supreme Court ruled that plaintiffs challenging a state’s congressional map under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act cases cannot treat race and political affiliation as interchangeable, and if they “cannot disentangle race from the State’s race-neutral considerations, including politics, then Section 2 cannot impose liability.” Attorney General Marshall argues that the district court did not hold the plaintiffs challenging Alabama’s congressional map to that standard.

“The Supreme Court has now made clear that you cannot assume race and politics are the same thing, you have to actually show they’re separate,” Marshall said. “Because the lower court’s injunction cannot stand in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling, we have asked the court to lift the injunction. Alabama deserves the right to use its own maps, just like every other state,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

The motions ask the Supreme Court to expedite the cases, vacate the injunctions and lower court judgments, and remand for proceedings consistent with Callais.

Read the motions here, here, and here.

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