Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry Set to Open for 2026 Season

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is pleased to announce the Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry will begin its 2026 season on Friday, May 1, 2026.

The Chester-Hadlyme Ferry launched for the season on Tuesday, April 1. However, high water levels on the Connecticut River near the Rocky Hill-Glastonbury landings did not allow service to begin at that time. It is now ready to welcome thousands of passengers through November, starting at 7 a.m. on May 1. Last season, the two ferry services together carried approximately 91,000 passengers and 42,000 vehicles across the river.

“The Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry is returning for 2026, and we’re thrilled to welcome riders back for another great season on the Connecticut River,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Bureau Chief of Public Transportation Jeffrey Gonneville. “If you’ve never taken a ride on the ferry, there’s no better time than now to give it a try. We invite long-term and first-time passengers to come out and enjoy a beautifully unique travel experience.”

The Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry is the oldest continuously operating ferry in America, starting service in 1655. At one time, two horses on treadmills supplied the power to propel the vessel across the river. In 1876, the ferry was modernized to steam-driven crafts. Today’s craft is a three-car barge named the Hollister III, which is towed back and forth by the Cumberland, a diesel-powered tugboat.

The Chester-Hadlyme Ferry launched in 1769, and CTDOT began operating the service in 1917. It can carry eight or nine cars, along with 49 passengers. Thanks to having a propeller and rudder on both ends of the boat, the ferry can travel back and forth without needing to turn around.

When the ferries are in service, they operate weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Paying a fare is convenient using the Token Transit app or by scanning the QR code at the ferry landings. Cash or check is also accepted on board.

Weather conditions, water levels, or mechanical issues may impact ferry operations, with any closures and delays shared online. Members of the public are encouraged to sign up for alerts on the real-time travel and traffic information website CTroads.com.

For additional information on the ferries, including fares, schedules, and history, please visit CT.gov/DOT/CTferries.