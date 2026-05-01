Villarreal Academy Accepted into Texas Academy League , Expanding High-Performance Soccer Opportunities in NE Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villarreal Houston Academy proudly announced today its official acceptance into the Texas Academy League (TAL), marking a major milestone in the academy’s long-term vision to expand elite player development opportunities and establish a pathway toward MLS Next competition in Northeast Houston.The Texas Academy League is recognized as one of the premier developmental and performance soccer leagues in Texas and serves as an important bridge toward MLS Next for top boys programs across the state.For Villarreal Houston Academy, acceptance into TAL represents the first major step toward building a true high-performance soccer platform for players in the Northeast Houston area.“This is a huge moment for our academy, our players, and our community,” said Cesar Coronel, President of Villarreal Houston Academy. “For years, families in Northeast Houston have had to drive long distances to clubs located in The Woodlands, Cypress, or South Houston to access high-level performance soccer opportunities. Today, we begin changing that landscape right here in our own backyard.”Villarreal Houston Academy plans to launch six Texas Academy League performance boys teams for the 2026/27 season:• 13U• 14U• 15U• 16U• 17U• 19UThe academy will identify players through its current player pool as well as through upcoming tryouts taking place across Humble, Atascocita, Kingwood, Porter, New Caney, Cypress, and Tomball.The organization believes that strong performances within TAL, combined with continued relationship-building with MLS leadership and professional soccer organizations, could position the academy for future MLS Next consideration.“This is only the beginning,” Coronel added. “We are building a long-term developmental project focused on creating opportunities for players and families in Northeast Houston. We believe our location, our methodology, and our commitment to player development position us uniquely for the future.”In addition to its acceptance into TAL, Villarreal Houston Academy continues to distinguish itself as the only club in Northeast Houston offering true international development pathways for players through direct opportunities in Spain, Argentina, and Mexico.Through partnerships and international relationships, players within the academy have opportunities to:• Train directly with Villarreal CF in Spain• Participate in international tournaments and immersion programs• Experience professional-style developmental environments abroad• Access global soccer experiences focused on both athletic and personal growthThe academy’s developmental structure remains rooted in the Villarreal CF methodology, emphasizing technical growth, tactical understanding, long-term development, and player-centered progression.The Texas Academy League platform will provide Villarreal Houston players with:• Higher level competition• Elite showcase opportunities• Increased exposure to college and professional pathways• Competition against top clubs across Texas• A developmental bridge toward MLS Next standards and expectationsDespite the launch of TAL performance teams, Villarreal Houston Academy emphasized that its EDPL and developmental academy programs will continue to play a critical role in the organization’s long-term vision.“In order to continue growing toward MLS Next and other high-level platforms, we must continue developing players at every level through the Villarreal methodology,” Coronel explained. “This is not simply about status or league placement. This is about building something sustainable for the next generation of players in our community.”Tryout information, player requirements, pricing structures, and additional league details will be released in the coming days through Villarreal Houston Academy’s website and social media channels.For more information about Villarreal Houston Academy and upcoming tryouts, visit:

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