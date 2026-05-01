Jim Quarless Unveils 'First of May Timeline' on May 1st: A Reality-Bending True Story That Evolves With You

HONG KONG, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exactly three years after the release of his original song First of May on May 1st, 2023, creator Jim Quarless announces First of May Timeline, a groundbreaking storytelling experience that blends science fiction, real-world events, and reader participation into a single evolving narrative.While the musical track stands on its own as a reggae-influenced, electropop love song with soulful lyrics and comforting instrumentals, its underlying themes—human connection, divine timing, and shared experience—now serve as the conceptual foundation for this latest project.First of May Timeline is presented as a journal transmitted from a higher-dimensional collective consciousness and is written openly on QUARLESS.com . The project fuses historical facts and contemporary events within a non-linear, science fiction framework. With options at the end of each chapter, readers choose their path and influence how the timeline unfolds.“First of May Timeline is best described as a sci-fi, choose-your-path, true story experience,” says Quarless. “By utilizing a real-time documentation process, the project remains an ‘unknown’—a living story that evolves as readers participate. While the unfolding entries of the journal are available on the website, a recorded ‘snapshot’ of the timeline will be shared on May 1st, 2027.”The project seeks to connect with individuals tied to May 1st. If you were born on the First of May, have celebrated or released something meaningful on that date, or simply feel drawn to explore an alternate reality—you may already be on the First of May Timeline.Learn more and choose your path at: firstofmaytimeline.com About QUARLESSQUARLESS is a global creative platform collaborating with partners worldwide to integrate original music, literary works, and creative content with lifestyle products. Founded by entrepreneur and artist Jim Quarless, the platform exists to inspire individuals to transcend physical, mental, and creative limits.AUTHENTIC • ORIGINAL • QUARLESS

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