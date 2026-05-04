8 Year old Tatum Galberth (The Jennifer Hudson show) Launches Groundbreaking Children's Mental Health Affirmation Album

8-Year-Old Influencer & Mental Health Advocate Tatum Galberth Releases "You Got This!!!" A Meditation & Affirmations Album for Kids to Support Mental Health

Every child deserves to know they are strong, proud, and important. This album is my way of giving kids the tools to believe in themselves every single day,” kid needs to hear that they matter.” — Askia Fountain

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Child influencer and mental health advocate Tatum Galberth, age 8, announces the release of "You Got This!!!" — Guided Meditation & Affirmations, a powerful 18-track album & App MyMoodeo created to nurture emotional resilience, self-worth, and mental wellness in children. Executive produced by Askia Fountain of KidSpace Ent., the album officially releases May 8, 2026 — the week of National Mental Health Awareness Month As seen on The Jennifer Hudson Show with stars like Ciara & Muni Long & Viral clips with SZA, Tatum is a beacon of joy, courage, and purpose for a generation of young people navigating big emotions. "You Got This!!!" is more than music — it is a therapeutic toolkit delivered through song, storytelling skits, and faith-based affirmations, crafted to meet children exactly where they are. The album is an ideal resource for parents and educators integrating Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) into daily routines, classroom community circles, and family listening sessions.Throughout the album and across all 18 tracks, Tatum and an extraordinary roster of collaborators address the real emotional experiences children face every day — from anxiety and bullying to making new friends, building faith, and celebrating identity. With original songs, guided meditations, and empowering skits, the project delivers affirming messages in a language children understand and love.“Every child deserves to know they are strong, proud, and important. This album is my way of giving kids the tools to believe in themselves every single day,” said Tatum Galberth. “You Got This!!! was made for every kid who needs to hear that they matter.”Featured Talent"You Got This!!!" brings together an extraordinary lineup of recording artists, educators, wellness advocates, and young talent united by one mission: empowering children to thrive emotionally, spiritually, and socially.Jade Novah is a celebrated vocalist and actress widely recognized for her powerful stage presence and soulful delivery, bringing heart and conviction to the leadership anthem “I Am a Leader.” Leela James, the acclaimed neo-soul and R&B powerhouse, lends her iconic voice to “I Am Ausome,” a tribute to neurodiversity and the brilliance of every child. Terri J. Vaughn, beloved actress and dedicated youth advocate, joins alongside Seven John Singleton on “I Believe in Myself,” channeling decades of inspiration into an affirming message for the next generation.Queen Afua, internationally renowned holistic health advocate and author, contributes her wisdom to “I Will Eat Healthy,” alongside Eden Olivia and Ms. Shirley. Grammy-winning producer Drumma Boy and rising artist Kanary Yellow close the album with fire on the “I Know Who I Am” Autism Affirmation “I Am Ausom”The album also spotlights a dynamic roster of young and emerging artists including Genesis Denise Hale, Veigh, Nova Starr, The BOYKINZ, Royal Rose, Lyric Khamauri, Aniya J’Nai, Sadaya Paige, Zoe Oli, Zoie Noelle Brogdon, Lee Vasi, Ausome Girl (Solace & Camille Moultrie), and Armiah Unique Works — each bringing their authentic voice to stories of courage, identity, and belonging.Educators take center stage as well, with Learning with Ms. Houston and Latin Profe Tea guiding children through the first-day jitters, reflecting the album’s deep commitment to classroom relevance. Story-driven skits featuring Brown Toy Box and the Girl + God Lil Faith characters bring social scenarios to life in ways that resonate with young listeners. The personal and spiritual is honored on Track 17, “Me & Daddy Affirmation,” featuring Tatum’s own father Jhhavon Galberth alongside Askia Fountain, grounding the album in family, love, and faith.Album DetailsTitle: You Got This!!! — Guided Meditation & Affirmations Artist: Tatum GalberthExecutive Producer: Askia Fountain (Nipsey, Nas (Mass Appeal) KidSpace Ent.Tracks: 18 (songs, guided meditations & skits)Release Date: May 8, 2026 Available now at: https://ffm.to/tatumyougotthis Full Tracklist1. You Got This (I Am Strong, Proud & Important) Feat. Genesis Denise Hale2. When Someone Is Unkind (Bullying) Feat. Veigh3 Brown Toy Box – Makayla & Justin's First Day of School Skit4. First Day of School Feat. Learning with Ms. Houston & Profe Tea5. When I Feel Nervous Feat. Nova Starr6. Zuri's Adventure: New Friends Skit7. Making New Friends Feat. Royal Rose, Lyric Khamauri & Aniya J'Nai8. When I Feel Anxious Feat. The BOYKINZ9. I Am a Leader Feat. Zoe Oli, Jade Novah & Zoie Noelle Brogdon10. Armiah Unique Works & Tatum Interlude11. When I Feel Upset & Need Space Feat. Sadaya Paige12. I Will Eat Healthy Feat. Queen Afua, Eden Olivia & Ms. Shirley13. I Believe in Myself Feat. Terri J. Vaughn & Seven John Singleton14. Journey & Jamal – Girl + God Lil Faith Skit15. Sunday Faith Affirmation (Gratitude & Trust in God) Feat. Lee Vasi16. I Am Ausome Feat. Ausome Girl (Solace & Camille Moultrie) & Leela James | Produced by Needlez & Makayla Cain17. Me & Daddy Affirmation Feat. Jhhavon Galberth & Askia Fountain18. I Know Who I Am (Remix) Feat. Drumma Boi & Kanary YellowAbout Tatum GalberthTatum Galberth is an 8-year-old influencer, performer, and children’s mental health advocate whose infectious energy and powerful message have captured audiences across the nation. Best known for her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Tatum uses her platform to inspire children to embrace who they are, stand tall in their identity, and navigate life’s challenges with confidence and grace. A product of love, faith, and community, Tatum is proof that age is no barrier to impact.About KidSpace Ent.KidSpace Ent. is a children’s entertainment and media company dedicated to producing content that uplifts, educates, and empowers young people. With a focus on SEL-aligned programming, mental wellness, and cultural representation, KidSpace Ent is a subsidiary or F.E.G. Brand Management company (Gracies Corner, Learning with Ms Houston, Omo Berry) creates spaces where every child sees themselves reflected and celebrated.For interviews and booking requests, contact askia@askiafountain.com.

I Will Eat Healthy Feat Queen Afua, Eden Olivia & Ms Shirley

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