8 Year old Tatum Galberth (The Jennifer Hudson show) Launches Groundbreaking Children's Mental Health Affirmation Album
8-Year-Old Influencer & Mental Health Advocate Tatum Galberth Releases "You Got This!!!" A Meditation & Affirmations Album for Kids to Support Mental Health
As seen on The Jennifer Hudson Show with stars like Ciara & Muni Long & Viral clips with SZA, Tatum is a beacon of joy, courage, and purpose for a generation of young people navigating big emotions. "You Got This!!!" is more than music — it is a therapeutic toolkit delivered through song, storytelling skits, and faith-based affirmations, crafted to meet children exactly where they are. The album is an ideal resource for parents and educators integrating Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) into daily routines, classroom community circles, and family listening sessions.
Throughout the album and across all 18 tracks, Tatum and an extraordinary roster of collaborators address the real emotional experiences children face every day — from anxiety and bullying to making new friends, building faith, and celebrating identity. With original songs, guided meditations, and empowering skits, the project delivers affirming messages in a language children understand and love.
“Every child deserves to know they are strong, proud, and important. This album is my way of giving kids the tools to believe in themselves every single day,” said Tatum Galberth. “You Got This!!! was made for every kid who needs to hear that they matter.”
Featured Talent
"You Got This!!!" brings together an extraordinary lineup of recording artists, educators, wellness advocates, and young talent united by one mission: empowering children to thrive emotionally, spiritually, and socially.
Jade Novah is a celebrated vocalist and actress widely recognized for her powerful stage presence and soulful delivery, bringing heart and conviction to the leadership anthem “I Am a Leader.” Leela James, the acclaimed neo-soul and R&B powerhouse, lends her iconic voice to “I Am Ausome,” a tribute to neurodiversity and the brilliance of every child. Terri J. Vaughn, beloved actress and dedicated youth advocate, joins alongside Seven John Singleton on “I Believe in Myself,” channeling decades of inspiration into an affirming message for the next generation.
Queen Afua, internationally renowned holistic health advocate and author, contributes her wisdom to “I Will Eat Healthy,” alongside Eden Olivia and Ms. Shirley. Grammy-winning producer Drumma Boy and rising artist Kanary Yellow close the album with fire on the “I Know Who I Am” Autism Affirmation “I Am Ausom”
The album also spotlights a dynamic roster of young and emerging artists including Genesis Denise Hale, Veigh, Nova Starr, The BOYKINZ, Royal Rose, Lyric Khamauri, Aniya J’Nai, Sadaya Paige, Zoe Oli, Zoie Noelle Brogdon, Lee Vasi, Ausome Girl (Solace & Camille Moultrie), and Armiah Unique Works — each bringing their authentic voice to stories of courage, identity, and belonging.
Educators take center stage as well, with Learning with Ms. Houston and Latin Profe Tea guiding children through the first-day jitters, reflecting the album’s deep commitment to classroom relevance. Story-driven skits featuring Brown Toy Box and the Girl + God Lil Faith characters bring social scenarios to life in ways that resonate with young listeners. The personal and spiritual is honored on Track 17, “Me & Daddy Affirmation,” featuring Tatum’s own father Jhhavon Galberth alongside Askia Fountain, grounding the album in family, love, and faith.
Album Details
Title: You Got This!!! — Guided Meditation & Affirmations Artist: Tatum Galberth
Executive Producer: Askia Fountain (Nipsey, Nas (Mass Appeal) KidSpace Ent.
Tracks: 18 (songs, guided meditations & skits)
Release Date: May 8, 2026 Available now at: https://ffm.to/tatumyougotthis
Full Tracklist
1. You Got This (I Am Strong, Proud & Important) Feat. Genesis Denise Hale
2. When Someone Is Unkind (Bullying) Feat. Veigh
3 Brown Toy Box – Makayla & Justin's First Day of School Skit
4. First Day of School Feat. Learning with Ms. Houston & Profe Tea
5. When I Feel Nervous Feat. Nova Starr
6. Zuri's Adventure: New Friends Skit
7. Making New Friends Feat. Royal Rose, Lyric Khamauri & Aniya J'Nai
8. When I Feel Anxious Feat. The BOYKINZ
9. I Am a Leader Feat. Zoe Oli, Jade Novah & Zoie Noelle Brogdon
10. Armiah Unique Works & Tatum Interlude
11. When I Feel Upset & Need Space Feat. Sadaya Paige
12. I Will Eat Healthy Feat. Queen Afua, Eden Olivia & Ms. Shirley
13. I Believe in Myself Feat. Terri J. Vaughn & Seven John Singleton
14. Journey & Jamal – Girl + God Lil Faith Skit
15. Sunday Faith Affirmation (Gratitude & Trust in God) Feat. Lee Vasi
16. I Am Ausome Feat. Ausome Girl (Solace & Camille Moultrie) & Leela James | Produced by Needlez & Makayla Cain
17. Me & Daddy Affirmation Feat. Jhhavon Galberth & Askia Fountain
18. I Know Who I Am (Remix) Feat. Drumma Boi & Kanary Yellow
About Tatum Galberth
Tatum Galberth is an 8-year-old influencer, performer, and children’s mental health advocate whose infectious energy and powerful message have captured audiences across the nation. Best known for her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Tatum uses her platform to inspire children to embrace who they are, stand tall in their identity, and navigate life’s challenges with confidence and grace. A product of love, faith, and community, Tatum is proof that age is no barrier to impact.
About KidSpace Ent.
KidSpace Ent. is a children’s entertainment and media company dedicated to producing content that uplifts, educates, and empowers young people. With a focus on SEL-aligned programming, mental wellness, and cultural representation, KidSpace Ent is a subsidiary or F.E.G. Brand Management company (Gracies Corner, Learning with Ms Houston, Omo Berry) creates spaces where every child sees themselves reflected and celebrated.
For interviews and booking requests, contact askia@askiafountain.com.
Askia Fountain
Fountain Entertainment Group. LLC
+1 678-631-7950
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I Will Eat Healthy Feat Queen Afua, Eden Olivia & Ms Shirley
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