National Black Church Initiative Applauds the Alfred St. Baptist Church for Paying the Rent of 338 Low-Income Families
NBCI noted that such actions reflect the role that churches can play, where possible, in demonstrating faith in action and providing support to those in need. The organization described the effort as a meaningful example of how faith communities can respond to economic hardship.
Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI, said, “Praise the Lord. This is a clear demonstration of the kind of faith-based service rooted in Scripture, including the teachings found in Galatians. In a time when some may question the motives behind charitable acts, NBCI views this as a genuine expression of Christian love in action.
“We commend Pastor Howard-John Wesley and the members of Alfred Street Baptist Church for their leadership and commitment to helping families in need. Acts like this reflect the enduring role of the church in communities across the country.”
NBCI added that faith traditions have long emphasized values such as patience, compassion, and service to others, and that initiatives like this highlight those principles in practice.
ABOUT NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizes faith and sound health science, partnering with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI's programs are guided by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that deliver effective solutions to complex economic and social challenges.
Anthony Evans
National Black Church Initiative
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