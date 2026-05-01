Governor Lamont, Secretary Wojcik Statements on April 2026 Consensus Revenue Forecast

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Office of Policy and Management Secretary Joshua Wojcik released the following statements in response to the April 2026 consensus revenue forecast that was jointly issued today by the Office of Policy and Management and the Office of Fiscal Analysis:

Governor Lamont said, “This positive consensus revenue forecast shows our approach is working – steady growth, commonsense budgeting, and a focus on making Connecticut more affordable. We will use the additional funds to provide relief to municipal taxpayers, with approximately $270 million in additional state funding going to our cities and towns to support our schools and town services and mitigate local tax increases. However, let me be clear: when revenues come in stronger, that doesn’t mean we start spending recklessly. It means we double down on what matters by making strategic investments, paying down debt, and keeping Connecticut on stable financial ground. This is how we provide real, lasting relief for taxpayers. We have made real progress getting Connecticut back on track, and this forecast is another sign we remain headed in the right direction. Now we stay disciplined and keep doing the work to make this state more affordable for every family and every business.”

Secretary Wojcik said, “While the latest consensus revenue forecast is encouraging, we must approach it with appropriate caution. Connecticut’s revenue streams, particularly those tied to capital gains and other volatile sources, can shift quickly, and we should not assume this level of performance will persist. Our fiscal framework is designed to manage exactly this kind of uncertainty. We also continue to face significant long-term obligations and cost pressures, including pension liabilities, healthcare, and core service delivery. These structural challenges require sustained discipline and careful planning. This forecast should be seen as an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to responsible budgeting. Maintaining that discipline will be critical to preserving the state’s progress and ensuring long-term fiscal stability.”