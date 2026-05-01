Canard Vineyard Brings Rare and Limited-Production Wines to Nantucket Wine & Food Festival

2025 Grand Tasting at the Nantucket Wine Festival Canard Vineyard Wine Dinner at the Dips on Nantucket with Chef John Tesar 2025 Wine Dinner Wines

Showcasing Rare Library Vintages and Micro-Production Wines for Collectors and Enthusiasts

Nantucket gives us a rare opportunity to share wines that are typically only experienced at the winery” — Adam Fox, Managing Director

CALISTOGA , CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Napa Valley, CA -April 27th 2026 — Canard Vineyard will showcase a selection of rare library vintages and highly limited-production wines at this year’s Nantucket Wine & Food Festival, offering East Coast collectors and enthusiasts a unique opportunity to experience wines typically available only at the winery.

At one of the festival’s featured seminars entitled, “California Dreamin’,” Canard Vineyard will present their Reserve Zinfandel from their 150 year old dry framed vineyard. Less than 200 cases were produced from their 2022 vintage.

In addition to the seminar, Canard Vineyard will participate in a series of private, invitation-only tastings and dinners in Nantucket homes leading up to the festival. These intimate gatherings are designed to bring the winery’s story and wines directly to collectors in a more personal setting.

“Opportunities like Nantucket allow us to share wines that most people never have access to,” said Adam Fox, Managing Director. “From older vintages to micro-production releases, these are wines that represent the full range of what we do, but are typically only experienced at the winery.”

The Nantucket Wine & Food Festival is one of the country’s premier wine events, drawing top sommeliers, chefs, and collectors from across the U.S. Canard Vineyard’s participation underscores its continued focus on building relationships with a national audience while maintaining its commitment to small-production, estate-driven winemaking.

For more information about Canard Vineyard or to inquire about allocation access, visit www.canardvineyard.com

Media Contact:

Adam Fox

adamfox@canardvineyard.com

415-320-5381

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