Beauty Image USA Champions Cruelty-Free Clean-Ingredient Waxing for Modern Professionals

Madagascar Collection Beauty Image USA A Beautiful Beginning Waxing Kit

Earth Month: Beauty Image USA highlights ethical sourcing, clean formulations, and responsible manufacturing.

Sustainability has always been part of our DNA, not a trend we follow for a season. The modern esthetician deserves to feel proud of every product on their shelf.” — Adriana Mendez, CEO of Beauty Image USA

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beauty Image USA , a trusted name in professional hair removal products since 1997, is drawing attention this Earth Month to its sustainability practices. These practices are embedded across its supply chain, from raw material sourcing to finished product packaging.Eco-conscious clients ask beauty professionals about ingredient transparency and environmental responsibility. Beauty Image USA offers cruelty-free waxing solutions. These solutions meet professional performance standards without compromising on ethics.The company operates in over 70 countries across five continents. It manufactures its product line in Barcelona, Spain, under strict EU cosmetic safety laws. It also follows ISO 9001 and ISO 22716 certifications.Core formulations are built on harvested, natural resins. These resins come from the Spanish pine tree Pinus pinaster. Supporting ingredients include responsibly-sourced shea butter from Africa, as well as ethically-cultivated tamanu oil from Madagascar. The tamanu oil supports over 300 farming families through agriculture partnerships.A Supply Chain Built Around the Planet95% of Beauty Image USA's raw materials are sourced from national suppliers in Spain. Over 80% originate from within Catalonia. This supply chain decision reduces transportation emissions and supports local economies.On the manufacturing side, wastewater from production is recycled. Energy-efficient technologies are employed throughout. Circular economy principles guide material reuse at every stage.Because EU law prohibits animal testing in cosmetics, all Beauty Image USA products are 100% cruelty-free. This standard applies across every collection in its catalog.Product Spotlight: Soy Marvelous and the Vegan Madagascar CollectionTwo collections represent the brand's sustainability-forward offerings. Their soy based hair removal line , the Soy Marvelous Collection, is vegan and hypoallergenic. It features up to 99.2% certified natural origin ingredients under ISO 16128 standards. Its jars are recyclable. Its roll-on format is engineered to minimize product waste.The Madagascar Collection takes packaging a step further. These vegan wax products come in kraft-compostable bags. This distinction sets it apart in the salon supply market. It maintains the performance standards that estheticians associate with Beauty Image USA."Sustainability has always been part of our DNA, not a trend we follow for a season," said Adriana Mendez, CEO of Beauty Image USA. "The modern esthetician deserves to feel proud of every product on their shelf. Proud of what it delivers for their clients and proud of what it stands for. Our ingredient, cruelty-free line exists to make that possible without asking professionals to sacrifice an ounce of quality or performance."How to Get StartedLicensed estheticians and salon professionals can register for a verified B2B account at Beauty Image USA at www.beautyimageusa.com/login.php . Accounts are approved in 24 hours or less. They get access to the product catalog and bulk pricing tiers upon approval.Those not ready to register may subscribe to the Beauty Image USA newsletter. They will receive 10% off an order, along with updates on new sustainable collections and industry resources.

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