Lunar Helium-3 Mining Secures 12th U.S. Patent, Accelerating IP Leadership as Lunar Economy Advances

LH3M’s 12th patent builds on rapid IP momentum, reinforcing its position in scalable helium-3 extraction and the advancing lunar economy.

AZ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M), a leader in lunar resource commercialization, today announced the issuance of its 12th United States patent, further strengthening its position in the rapidly advancing lunar economy.This latest milestone follows LH3M’s 11th U.S. patent announcement just last month, continuing a clear pattern of accelerated innovation and reinforcing the company’s strategy of building a dominant and defensible intellectual property portfolio.The newly issued patent, expands LH3M’s portfolio of enabling technologies critical to the future extraction, processing, and utilization of helium-3. While specific technical details remain proprietary, the system represents a key advancement in the broader architecture required for scalable lunar resource operations.Apollo-era missions revealed fundamental operational constraints that limited sustained activity on the Moon, particularly in handling extreme environments and processing materials efficiently. Today, as global efforts to return to the Moon accelerate, solving these foundational challenges is no longer optional—it is essential for commercialization. LH3M’s growing patent portfolio is designed to address these constraints, positioning the company to support the next phase of continuous lunar operations.“Each patent we secure is a strategic step toward enabling a fully operational lunar resource economy,” said Chris Salvino, CEO and Chief Engineer of Lunar Helium-3 Mining. “We are building the systems that make helium-3 extraction not just possible—but scalable and economically viable.”Helium-3 is widely recognized as a critical input for next-generation fusion energy and advanced quantum technologies. With terrestrial supply nearly exhausted and no scalable method of production on Earth, the Moon represents the only viable source capable of meeting future global demand. LH3M is focused on enabling the extraction and return of helium-3 to Earth—fueling what is projected to become a $17 trillion global scalable green energy market.By continuing to expand its patent portfolio across multiple layers of the value chain—from processing systems to mission-critical infrastructure—LH3M is establishing a comprehensive IP moat designed to capture long-term value in the lunar resource sector. This disciplined approach positions the company at the forefront of a rapidly accelerating industrial shift driven by both government programs and private-sector investment.As LH3M advances toward its next phase of growth, including its upcoming Series A raise in May 2026, the company continues to engage with strategic partners, government stakeholders, and institutional investors seeking early exposure to the lunar helium-3 opportunity.About Lunar Helium-3 Mining, Inc.Lunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M) is an aerospace and resource development company pioneering the detection, extraction, and return of helium-3 from the Moon. With a growing portfolio of issued and pending patents, LH3M has established a strong intellectual property moat around the critical systems required for lunar helium-3 commercialization . The company is focused on enabling the only scalable pathway to global green energy through helium-3 fusion, positioning itself at the forefront of a trillion-dollar lunar resource economy.LH3M also hosts a monthly live series, “From the Moon to Earth: The Trillion-Dollar Helium-3 Frontier,” where industry experts, scientists, and thought leaders discuss the future of fusion energy, quantum computing, and the commercialization of lunar resources. The series is designed to educate investors, partners, and the broader public on the economic and technological opportunity surrounding helium-3.Register for free: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lunarhelium3miningllc/2166650 Investor InformationFor more information about investment opportunities, please visit:Media Contact:Lunar Helium-3 MiningEmail: media@lh3m.comWebsite: https://lh3m.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.