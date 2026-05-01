Lineaum Launches LIN, an AI Jet Concierge with Access to 30,000+ Aircraft Worldwide. Hail. Book. Fly

Lineaum's AI concierge, LIN, gives users access to 30,000+ aircraft with instant quotes and booking in minutes.

Lineaum puts private jet charter on autopilot, allowing clients to hail a jet across 30,000+ aircraft worldwide through one automated workflow.

Lineaum has been built to address those challenges with greater precision, transparency, and speed, connecting global aircraft supply with live client demand more intelligently.” — Adrian Twibill

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lineaum today announced the launch of its global private jet marketplace, providing access to more than 10,500 operators and over 30,000 aircraft worldwide. Powered by LIN , Lineaum’s AI jet concierge assistant, the platform turns hours of manual booking for UHNWIs, executives, PAs, and businesses into a single command: “LIN, book me a jet to New York tomorrow at 8am,” handling the entire charter journey from request to takeoff.Unlike traditional charter models built around phone calls, emails, and fragmented broker communication, Lineaum connects live client demand with global aircraft operators through LIN, automating the charter workflow from aircraft sourcing and price comparison to digital contracts, secure card payments via PayPal integration, and booking confirmation.Designed for clients who value time, discretion, and control, Lineaum brings private jet charter into a single intelligent booking experience, giving frequent flyers access to a wider range of aircraft, more competitive pricing, greater availability, and increased flexibility. What has traditionally required multiple calls, fragmented broker communication, and prolonged turnaround times can now be managed with greater speed, transparency, and simplicity.Built by a team of aviation professionals with first-hand experience navigating the operational complexities of private charter, Lineaum provides the digital infrastructure that connects global aircraft supply with market demand. Its B2B platform automates workflows across sourcing, quoting, contracts, and payments for brokers and operators, helping drive charter sales, maximise aircraft utilisation, and improve efficiency, while allowing teams to focus on client service and commercial performance in a highly competitive market.The company is led by seasoned aviation entrepreneur Adrian Twibill, founder of Emtjets and former partner of CharterX, later acquired by Avinode. Emtjets was one of the first global private aviation marketplaces, built by Mr. Twibill from humble beginnings in his bedroom into an international platform connecting more than 1,600 operators and over 4,000 aircraft worldwide, serving royalty, UHNWIs, affluent families, Formula 1 teams, and A-list celebrities across music and film. His return to the industry with Lineaum signals a definitive move to address the structural inefficiencies that have long hindered the global charter market.“Having built one of the first global jet marketplaces, we saw first-hand the deep-rooted inefficiencies and chronic underutilisation of aircraft that continue to limit the global charter market,” said Adrian Twibill, Co-founder and CEO of Lineaum. “Lineaum has been built to address those challenges with greater precision, transparency, and speed, connecting global aircraft supply with live client demand more intelligently. In doing so, we are improving availability and pricing for clients, increasing efficiency for brokers and helping operators maximise fleet utilisation.”About LineaumLineaum is pioneering a new way to connect people worldwide, making private aviation smarter, simpler and more accessible. Combining advanced AI technology with a network of 30,000+ aircraft and 10,500+ operators worldwide, Lineaum gives clients on-demand access to global aircraft supply in real time, replacing traditional manual processes with intelligent automation. Founded by former pilots and built by experienced aerospace engineers, AI specialists and operational leaders, Lineaum draws on more than 40 years of combined industry experience to deliver advanced technology solutions to the private aviation market.Lineaum’s sustainability initiative, “Providing a greener way to travel, without it costing the Earth…™”, gives clients access to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) options and verified carbon offset programmes, helping shape a more sustainable future for aviation.Media ContactLuke EldenChief Marketing Officer, Lineaumrle@lineaum.com

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