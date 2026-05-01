Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces New 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Tickets On Sale Now

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- British blues-rock artist Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced a new run of U.S. tour dates, bringing her electrifying live show to audiences across the country from late June through September. The newly announced dates include festival appearances and headline shows spanning California, the Northeast, Midwest, and beyond.Tickets are on sale NOW with select shows offering a special VIP Meet & Greet add-on which includes a merchandise pack, access to a soundcheck watch party, plus a photo opportunity and autograph signing. Please note: this VIP package does not include a concert ticket, which must be purchased separately.The announcement comes as Joanne continues a prolific creative run, marked by a string of recent singles previewing her forthcoming studio album, due out later this year. Tracks like “The Trouble With Love,” “What Good Is My Love?” featuring Orianthi, and “Hell Or High Water” have showcased an artist pushing deeper into emotional storytelling while expanding her sonic range. Together, they point toward a new chapter that builds on the raw honesty and musical ambition that have defined Joanne’s work.That momentum follows the success of Joanne’s critically acclaimed Black & Gold , which drew widespread praise upon its release. Classic Rock awarded the album a 9/10 rating, while Powerplay Magazine highlighted its “pop appeal and smoothness.” Guitarist Magazine noted that it “reinforces Joanne’s place in the firmament of today’s brightest stars,” and American Blues Scene called it “a deeply personal experience, showcasing the depth of Joanne’s artistry.” The album, along with its Deluxe Edition and a run of acoustic reinterpretations, marked a defining period in Joanne’s career.By the time these summer dates begin, Joanne will be coming off a run of European performances, continuing a year of near-constant touring across both sides of the Atlantic. Known for her commanding stage presence, searing guitar work, and emotionally immersive performances, she continues to captivate audiences with a set that blends new material with fan favorites from across her catalog.For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour 2026 Europe May Tour DatesMay 23 – Peer, BE – Blues Peer FestivalMay 24 – Schöppingen, DE – International Blues Festival SchöppingenMay 25 – Raalte, NL – Ribs & Blues FestivalMay 27 – Hannover, DE – Pavillon HannoverMay 28 – Nuremberg, DE – LowensaalMay 29 – Eindhoven, NL – BRIDGE Guitar Festival Eindhoven~2026 U.S. Tour DatesJune 27 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Fountain Blues & Brews FestivalJuly 8 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate**July 9 – Newport, RI – The JPT Film & Event Center**July 11 – Honesdale, PA – Wildflower Concert SeriesJuly 12 – Kingston, NY – Assembly**July 22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Argo**July 25 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Blues FestivalJuly 26 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown**July 30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Parkway TheaterJuly 31 – Sioux Falls, SD – Levitt Shell Sioux Falls~August 14 – Portland, ME – Aura**August 15 – Salisbury, MA – Blue Ocean Music Hall**August 16 – Laconia, NH – Colonial Theatre**August 19 – Lexington, MA – Cary Hall**August 20 – Norfolk, CT – Infinity Hall NorfolkAugust 21 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City**September 10 – Paw Paw, MI – Warner Vineyards**September 11 – Dayton, OH – Levitt Pavilion Dayton~September 12 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom**~Part of a free concert series**VIP Meet & Greet Packages availableFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

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