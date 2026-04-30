Governor Abbott Announces Over $2.4 Million In Career Training Grants For 10 DFW Area Schools

TEXAS, April 30 - April 30, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 10 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling $2,401,082 have been awarded to 10 schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train 3,250 students for high-demand occupations such as aircraft mechanics and service technicians, registered nurses, welders, and more.

"As our state grows, so does the demand for expertise in every sector of our diverse economy," said Governor Abbott. "These JET grants provide students with the tools they need to succeed in the workforce of the future. Texas will ensure that the next generation is trained and prepared to further the economic might of our great state."

“The JET grants awarded today will help schools in the Metroplex area prepare more than 3,000 students for successful careers,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “By working with partners in education, TWC is developing a skilled workforce to meet the needs of Texas employers.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials as well as school staff at Dallas College Garland Center in Garland.

The 10 JET grants include:

Anna Independent School District (ISD) : a $118,368 grant to train 20 students as registered nurses in partnership with Collin County Community College District.

: a $118,368 grant to train 20 students as registered nurses in partnership with Collin County Community College District. Dallas College : a $164,350 grant to train 65 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

: a $164,350 grant to train 65 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers. Duncanville ISD : a $354,915 grant to train 1,193 students as nursing assistants in partnership with Dallas College.

: a $354,915 grant to train 1,193 students as nursing assistants in partnership with Dallas College. Grayson College : a $362,896 grant to train 198 students as registered nurses.

: a $362,896 grant to train 198 students as registered nurses. Henrietta ISD: a $51,234 grant to train 30 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Vernon College.

a $51,234 grant to train 30 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Vernon College. Life School of Dallas : a $100,036 grant to train 158 students as registered nurses in partnership with Navarro College.

: a $100,036 grant to train 158 students as registered nurses in partnership with Navarro College. Paris Junior College : a $366,917 grant to train 60 students as aircraft mechanics and service technicians.

: a $366,917 grant to train 60 students as aircraft mechanics and service technicians. Prosper ISD : a $256,500 grant to train 1,146 students as nursing assistants in partnership with Collin County Community College District.

: a $256,500 grant to train 1,146 students as nursing assistants in partnership with Collin County Community College District. Sunnyvale ISD : a $331,066 grant to train 350 students as nursing assistants in partnership with Dallas College.

: a $331,066 grant to train 350 students as nursing assistants in partnership with Dallas College. Tom Bean ISD: a $294,800 grant to train 30 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Grayson College.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. JET grant awards for the current fiscal year have yet to be announced and will be published in the coming months.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.