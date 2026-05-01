Statement of Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna

My heartfelt congratulations to my good friend and colleague, Justice Vladimir P. Devens, on his confirmation by the Hawai‘i State Senate as the next Chief Justice of the Hawai‘i Supreme Court.

It has been a tremendous honor to serve as Acting Chief Justice. I will continue do everything I can to support the Judiciary and Chief Justice Devens, who I am confident will be an excellent Chief Justice.

There will be a smooth transition of leadership upon his informal swearing-in on May 5th; a formal investiture ceremony will follow in the near future.