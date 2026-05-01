Summit Family Law Finalizes Office Remodel and increases footprint at Birmingham, Alabama Office

Summit Family Law increases office space size, remains in same building at Perimeter Park.

BIRMINGHAM , AL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit Family Law is pleased to announce that it has increased its footprint at the Perimeter Park Location. The firm outgrew its prior space in Perimater Park and is pleased to move into a larger space in the same building. You can now visit us at 2 Perimeter Park Suite 230E Birmingham, Alabama. The firm has seen tremendous growth in the past 12 months and is setting itself up to serve the needs of clients in the 280 Corridor of Birmingham.

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