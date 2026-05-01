Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,858 in the last 365 days.

Summit Family Law Finalizes Office Remodel and increases footprint at Birmingham, Alabama Office

Summit Family Law increases office space size, remains in same building at Perimeter Park.

BIRMINGHAM , AL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Family Law is pleased to announce that it has increased its footprint at the Perimeter Park Location. The firm outgrew its prior space in Perimater Park and is pleased to move into a larger space in the same building. You can now visit us at 2 Perimeter Park Suite 230E Birmingham, Alabama. The firm has seen tremendous growth in the past 12 months and is setting itself up to serve the needs of clients in the 280 Corridor of Birmingham.

Charlotte Christian
Summit Family Law
+1 256-925-1457
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Summit Family Law Finalizes Office Remodel and increases footprint at Birmingham, Alabama Office

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.