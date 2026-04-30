Nine Individuals to Receive 2026 Saskatchewan Order of Merit

CANADA, April 30 - Released on April 30, 2026

Today, Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre announced nine outstanding individuals who will become the next recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, the province's highest honour.

These recipients will be invested with the medal of the Order at a ceremony in Regina in June.

"I am amazed by the strides that the 2026 Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients have made; earning national and international acclaim in diverse fields, including music, engineering, law, health care, education and heritage," Lieutenant Governor McIntyre said. "The depth and breadth of their accomplishments is astonishing. I am grateful for their countless contributions to Saskatchewan, both as professionals and volunteers."

The 2026 Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients are:

Dr. Raymond B. Blake

Dr. Anne Doig

Dr. Chris Ekong

Ronald J. Kruzeniski, S.V.M., K.C.

Dr. Melissa Morgan

Harold Orr, C.M.

Donny Parenteau

Lionel Peyachew

Phoebe Voigts

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit was established in 1985 to celebrate excellence and achievements by Saskatchewan citizens. To date, 291 individuals have been invested with the Order in recognition of their significant contributions in areas such as agriculture, business, industry, community leadership, public service, art, research and volunteering.

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit is presented by the Lieutenant Governor, who serves as the Chancellor of the Order. In 1991, the Government of Canada granted recognition to the Saskatchewan Order of Merit and a place in the Canadian Honour System's national sequence of orders, decorations and medals, immediately after national orders and before national decorations. Members of the Order are entitled to use the post-nominal letters S.O.M. for life.

For more information about the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, or to nominate someone, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

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