Saskatchewan Supports Hospitality Industry Training to Protect Communities from Human Trafficking

CANADA, May 1 - Released on April 30, 2026

Today The Government of Saskatchewan is announcing a commitment of $115,000 through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence to Hospitality Saskatchewan. This funding will support an industry-wide training program across Saskatchewan's hospitality and tourism industries to identify and safely respond to instances of human trafficking.

"Training front-line hospitality workers is a practical way to prevent human trafficking and protect people at risk," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. "This investment helps workers recognize the warning signs, take action and connect people to support, making communities across Saskatchewan safer."

Human trafficking happens when a person is controlled or harmed for another person's profit. It is a serious federal crime and a violation of human rights.

"This program will provide critical training to staff in the hospitality and tourism industry, giving them the tools and information they need to identify and safely report potential instances of human trafficking," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "This will empower people to identify and respond to this serious issue, and support our ongoing work as a province to protect communities, support victims and survivors, and foster meaningful change."

Trafficking doesn't always involve crossing borders. Many victims are exploited within their own communities through false job offers or informal work arrangements that take advantage of a person's need for income, housing, or support. Others may be exploited by those they trust, including family members or intimate partners.

"Human trafficking is a grave violation of human rights that impacts individuals, families, and communities across Canada," Women and Gender Equality Minister and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism) Rechie Valdez said. "Through this investment as part of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, the federal government is supporting a targeted initiative with the hospitality industry in Saskatchewan in order to strengthen efforts to identify and prevent human trafficking and exploitation. By working with provincial and community partners, including those in the hospitality industry, we are strengthening efforts to prevent violence, protect those at risk, and support safer, stronger communities across the country."

The funding is being provided based on Hospitality Saskatchewan's alignment with the five pillars of the National Action Plan: foundational knowledge; support for survivors; prevention; responsive justice system; and Indigenous-led approaches.

"This horrific crime occurs throughout the country, including right here in Saskatchewan, in hotels, motels, Airbnb's, with transactions happening in bars, pubs, lounges and restaurants," President and CEO of Hospitality Saskatchewan Jim Bence said. "With this funding we are now able to provide invaluable training to those front-line workers who are best positioned to recognize, report and combat this insidious crime."

Saskatchewan annually invests over $70 million on programs, services and initiatives to address interpersonal violence and abuse. This funding directly supports interpersonal violence programs and services that help victims, broaden housing supports, raise awareness of human trafficking and improve access to legal and court-based resources.

For additional information about Saskatchewan's work under the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, visit:

Major Investments Made to End Gender Based Violence | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

Province Invests $1.2 Million to Support Survivors of Human Trafficking | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Supports National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

Human Trafficking Posters Featured at Country Thunder for First Time | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Shines a Light on Human Trafficking | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

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Kerri Ward-Davis

Justice

Regina

Phone: 306-787-8621

Email: jumedia@gov.sk.ca