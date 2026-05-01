Image of blonde lady having Innoveyes Sitemap scan for wavelight plus laser eye surgery

Brisbane ophthalmology practice introduces a new generation of personalised laser vision correction technology, recently approved by the U.S. FDA.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Focus Vision becomes the first clinic in Queensland to offer Ray‑Tracing LASIK (WaveLight® Plus)

Brisbane-based laser eye surgery and LASIK ophthalmology practice introduces a new generation of personalised laser vision correction technology, recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Focus Vision has become the first ophthalmology clinic in Queensland and one of the first in Australia to offer Ray‑Tracing LASIK, a new generation of personalised laser vision correction technology marketed as WaveLight® Plus. The technology is delivered using the Alcon WaveLight® EX500 excimer laser combined with treatment plans generated by the InnovEyes™ Sightmap diagnostic platform.

About Ray‑Tracing LASIK (WaveLight® Plus)

Ray‑tracing technology builds a digital model of the entire optical system of each individual eye, including the cornea, the lens and the eye’s overall axial length, and uses that model to design a treatment that is tailored to that eye. This differs from earlier laser vision correction approaches, which rely primarily on either corneal topography or wavefront measurements.

FDA Premarket Approval study outcomes

In the FDA Premarket Approval (PMA) clinical study for Ray‑Tracing LASIK with the InnovEyes™ Sightmap, published outcomes at 12 months post‑treatment in eyes treated for myopia (with or without astigmatism) included:

• 94.4% of eyes achieved uncorrected distance visual acuity (UDVA) of 20/20 or better

• 70.2% of eyes achieved UDVA of 20/16 or better

• All pre‑specified safety and efficacy endpoints exceeded the targets set in the study protocol, with no device‑related adverse events reported

The 20/16 result — better than 20/20 vision in approximately seven in ten treated eyes — has been described in peer‑reviewed and industry literature as among the strongest visual acuity outcomes reported in any FDA pivotal study for laser vision correction to date. As with any surgical procedure, individual results vary, and not every patient is suitable for laser vision correction. Outcomes for any individual cannot be guaranteed.

Surgeons offering Ray‑Tracing LASIK at Focus Vision

Ray‑Tracing LASIK at Focus Vision is performed by ophthalmic surgeons Dr David Gunn and Dr Brendan Cronin. Both surgeons are Fellows of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists (FRANZCO) and registered with the Medical Board of Australia under the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA).

About Focus Vision

Focus Vision is a Brisbane‑based ophthalmology and refractive surgery clinic specialising in laser vision correction, implantable contact lenses, refractive lens exchange, cataract surgery and pterygium surgery. More information about the practice, its surgeons and the procedures offered is available at focusvision.com.au.

Important information

Any surgical or invasive procedure carries risks. Before proceeding with laser vision correction, individuals should seek a second opinion from an appropriately qualified health practitioner. Suitability for Ray‑Tracing LASIK is determined following a comprehensive eye assessment. Outcomes described in this release are drawn from the published FDA Premarket Approval clinical study and reflect group-level data; individual results may vary.

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