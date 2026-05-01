City of Carson Celebrates Youth Excellence at Annual “Why I Like Carson” Essay Contest Awards Ceremony

2026 Why I Like Carson winners, along with their school principals.

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Carson’s Public Information Office, with advisory support from the Public Relations Commission, hosted the highly anticipated “Why I Like Carson” Essay Contest Awards Ceremony on Tuesday evening, April 28, 2026. The event, held at 6:00 p.m., drew a record-breaking crowd of parents, teachers, principals, and community members who arrived as early as an hour before the program began, filling the venue with palpable excitement.The atmosphere was electric as families and educators cheered for their prospective winners,capturing the milestone with photos and videos. The contest, which invites students in grades 3 through 8, aims to foster civic pride and literary development. Participation was open to students attending Carson schools as well as Carson residents attending schools at-large, ensuring every young voice in the city had the opportunity to be heard.“The city’s charm is not just in the people; it is in the history and potential of the city itself. Carson houses a rich heritage, with various areas and landmarks telling stories of past generations. In parks, and sports centers, the spirit of athleticism is shown, with both children and adults displaying their love for sports. The renowned StubHub Center, now known as the Dignity Health Sports Center, is a cemented remind of the city’s strong connections to sports and entertainments, hosting venues that draw people from all over the United States.” Zachary Estacio, an 8th-grade student at St. Philomena School and first-place winner, wrote.The evening was marked by exceptional talent and literary depth. Ysabella Loyola set a patriotic tone with a moving a cappella rendition of the National Anthem and later captivated the audience with a performance of “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman. Adding a profound local touch, City of Carson Poet Laureate Jasmine Pitcher, known by her pen name “Sister Soul,” performed an original piece. Her poem chronicled her life in Carson since age 8, reflecting on how city park programs, contests and workshops shaped her development. In a touching moment, she shared the inspiration of watching a former Parks and Recreation leader rise to become the City’s Mayor.Carnegie Middle School emerged as the leading institution for the 2026 contest, boasting multiple winners across various categories. However, the spirit of the night remained focused on the collective achievement of all participants.“It is a true honor to be here to support our children,” said Mayor Lula Davis- Holmes. “This year has been coined the ‘Year of the Child,’ and this contest highlights our students’ ability to excel when given the opportunity and the support of their ‘village.’ Every student who participated is a winner, regardless of whether they placed. I encourage all teachers, parents, and leaders to continue to rally around our children, for they are our future leaders.”The City of Carson extends its congratulations to all participants and gratitude to the educators and guardians who supported this year's entrants. The Public Information Office and the Public Relations Commission remain committed to providing platforms that empower the youth of Carson to share their stories and vision for the community.About the City of CarsonKnown as the “Jewel of the South Bay,” the City of Carson is a 20-square-mile charter city in Los Angeles County celebrated as one of Southern California’s most diverse communities. Since its incorporation on February 20, 1968, Carson has evolved into a premier destination, famously becoming the first municipality to sign on as an official venue for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In a historic milestone that coincides with the city’s 60th anniversary, Carson will take center stage by hosting five key sporting events: track cycling, rugby sevens, tennis, field hockey, and archery.

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