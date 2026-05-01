Nibble and Wag Aims to Make Premium Dog Food Affordable for Modern Pet Parents

We believe every dog deserves healthy food and every pet parent deserves an option that aligns with their values and their budget.” — Terry James, CEO of Offleash’d and Nibble and Wag

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nibble and Wag, a new gently dehydrated dog food brand, is officially launching in Los Angeles with a mission shaped by our community: to make high-quality, transparent and earth-friendly dog food affordable for modern pet parents, without asking them to choose between their values and their budget.Nibble and Wag was born from Offleash’d, a pet-first community and social app designed exclusively for pet parents. As Offleash’d’s community continued to grow, recurring conversations revealed a clear need for healthier, more transparent dog food options that didn’t feel financially out of reach. Guided by those insights, Offleash’d led the creation of Nibble and Wag from concept to brand grounded in the belief that access to quality nutrition should not be a privilege.To bring that vision to life, Offleash’d partnered with Dog & Whistle in a close, collaborative partnership that brought together two founders aligned around a shared goal: expanding access to better pet food without the high cost of a premium brand. While Offleash’d maintains majority ownership and creative direction of Nibble and Wag, Dog & Whistle plays a critical role in product formulation, development and execution, helping transform our community insight into a gently dehydrated food that balances nutrition, sustainability and affordability."Through years of direct community conversations both in-person and on the Offleash’d app, pet parents voiced a frustration that premium health was a financial privilege.” said Terry James, CEO of Offleash’d and Nibble & Wag. “Pet parents want transparency, sustainability and premium-quality food, but they also need something they can realistically afford month after month. Nibble and Wag was created directly in response to that need.”Nibble and Wag offers gently dehydrated dog food made with premium ingredients and designed to preserve nutrients and flavor while remaining shelf-stable and easy to serve. Unlike traditional kibble, the gentle dehydration process helps retain more of the food’s natural goodness, without relying on artificial fillers or unnecessary additives.Sustainability is built directly into the brand’s foundation. With support from Dog & Whistle’s product and sourcing team, Nibble and Wag incorporates upcycled ingredients where possible to help reduce food waste and uses environmentally friendly packaging designed to lower its environmental impact and reduce its overall “paw print.”“Nothing matters more than access to quality pet food,” said Terry James, CEO of Offleash’d and Nibble and Wag. “This partnership is about combining lived experience, community insight and product expertise to build something real and affordable for pet parents who are too often overlooked by premium brands." James added, “We believe every dog deserves healthy food and every pet parent deserves an option that aligns with their values and their budget. Quality should be inclusive.”Nibble & Wag, CEO Terry James and Dog & Whistle Co-Founder, Eric Adams, are leading one of the few Black-founded brands in the premium pet food sector, focused specifically on expanding access to quality pet food at an affordable price."At Dog & Whistle, we believe access, not exclusivity, is the future of pet nutrition,” said Eric Adams, Founder of Dog & Whistle. “Building this brand alongside Offleash'd, allows us to apply our unique product and sourcing expertise in a way that honors community insight while helping Nibble & Wag deliver real nutritional value at a price point that works for everyday pet parents."Launching in Los Angeles felt like a natural next step. With its diverse pet community, strong culture of wellness and emphasis on real-world connection, LA reflects the same values that inspired both Offleash’d and Nibble and Wag from the beginning.Nibble and Wag will initially be available directly to the consumer through NibbleandWag.com and Offleashd.com beginning May 15th, with plans to expand across California and beyond throughout the year.For more information, visit www.nibbleandwag.com or follow @NibbleAndWag on social media.

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