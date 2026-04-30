From April 20–22, NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Marcos Perestrello conducted a NATO PA Presidential Visit to Washington, D.C. The visit was hosted by Congressman Michael Turner, Head of the United States Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

During the visit, President Perestrello and NATO PA Secretary General Benedetta Berti held meetings with members of the U.S. Congress, including members of the U.S. Delegation to the NATO PA as well as leadership from the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees and the Senate NATO Observers Group, among others.

Discussions reaffirmed strong parliamentary support for NATO’s core priorities, including implementing the Hague Summit Defense Plan to invest 5% of GDP on defence and security-related expenditure, strengthening the Transatlantic defence industrial base, and ensuring European Allies and Canada take a leading role in the conventional deterrence and defence of Europe, through NATO.

Discussions also focused on the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine to secure its free, independent and sovereign future. The visit underscored the vital role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening transatlantic ties and fostering action-oriented, constructive dialogue among Allies.

Press queries: [email protected]