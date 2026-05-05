ULINK Technology Awarded U.S. Patent for AI Driven Drive Health Prediction System

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ULINK Technology, Inc. today announced that on March 3, 2026 the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. Patent No. 12,566,650 B2, titled “Computing System with Event Prediction Mechanism and Method of Operation Thereof.” The patent covers core elements of the company’s AI based drive health prediction technology, reinforcing ULINK’s ongoing work to improve storage reliability for PC and NAS users.The patented technology underpins ULINK’s DA Drive Analyzer, a service designed to identify early indicators of drive degradation by analyzing behavioral patterns over time. The system applies a multi model AI framework to detect subtle changes that may precede failure. This enables users to plan maintenance proactively and reduce the likelihood of unexpected data loss or downtime.DA Drive Analyzer builds on ULINK’s long-standing expertise in storage interface testing and validation. The company’s decades of work with storage devices inform the analytics models used to evaluate multiple dimensions of drive health.The service is available across a range of environments, including QNAP and ASUSTOR NAS systems as well as Windows PC based setups. By making predictive drive analytics accessible to both individuals and organizations, ULINK aims to support more reliable storage management and improved data protection.For more information about DA Drive Analyzer, visit the official website at https://ulink-da.com About ULINK Technology, Inc. ULINK Technology is a leader in storage interface testing and validation. The company develops tools and technologies that help manufacturers, businesses, and end users improve storage reliability and performance.

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