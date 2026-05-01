National Blood Clot Alliance Launches Women and Blood Clots Virtual Institute During Women's Health Month

First-of-its-kind digital learning platform unites female clinicians, patients, survivors, and policy advocates

No mother should bury her daughter because of an unrecognized clot. The Women and Blood Clots Virtual lnstitute was built so women have information, clinicians have tools, and no woman is dismissed.” — Arshell Brooks Harris, NBCA Board Member and mother of Leschel Brooks

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) today announced the upcoming launch of the Women and Blood Clots Virtual Institute (the Institute), a first-of-its-kind digital learning and empowerment platform launching this summer as part of NBCA's Women's Health Month campaign. The Institute is the most comprehensive free educational resource ever created for women, patients, and clinicians on venous thromboembolism (VTE) — encompassing deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE).Why It MattersBlood clots affect up to 900,000 Americans annually and claim more than 100,000 lives each year. Women face unique and elevated risk at nearly every stage of life — yet blood clots in women are routinely missed, minimized, or misdiagnosed. VTE risk is up to five times higher during pregnancy and postpartum. For Black women, the crisis is compounded by higher rates of VTE, greater diagnostic delays, and lower likelihood of receiving guideline-concordant care.About the Women and Blood Clots Virtual InstituteThe Institute will serve the general public, patients and survivors, and healthcare professionals. Core features include:- Life-stage VTE education covering pregnancy, postpartum, hormonal contraception, and menopause- Continuing education (CE) modules for clinicians- An interactive NBCA VTE Risk Assessment Tool- Health equity resources addressing disparities in diagnosis and care- Self-advocacy training to empower women to speak up when something is wrongAdvisory Board: Because Together, Our Voices Are StrongerA defining feature of the Institute is its advisory board — a first-of-its-kind body bringing together four essential constituencies whose perspectives have too often been siloed:- Female clinicians with expertise in VTE, hematology, cardiology, obstetrics, gynecology, interventional radiology, and related specialties- Female patients and survivors who have lived the experience of a blood clot diagnosis and its aftermath- Women who have lost a loved one to VTE, whose grief and determination fuel the most urgent work of this organization- Women's health policy advocates driving legislative change at the state and federal levelTogether, they will shape the Institute's curriculum, set research priorities, and ensure every resource reflects the full breadth of women's lived experience with blood clots. Advisory board member appointments will be announced in the coming weeks.Women's Health Month 2026: Protect the Women You LoveThe Institute announcement inaugurates NBCA's month-long Women's Health Month campaign, Protect the Women You Love. Throughout May, NBCA will amplify patient stories, feature expert voices, and build grassroots momentum ahead of the Institute's summer launch. A special Mother's Day campaign will be unveiled early in the month.About the National Blood Clot AllianceThe National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is a non-profit health organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and successful treatment of life-threatening blood clots. Through patient education, advocacy, and engagement of medical professionals, NBCA strives to reduce the human and financial impact of VTE. Learn more at stoptheclot.org.

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