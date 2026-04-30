ICE Arrests Multiple Murderers, Pedophiles, and Other Dangerous Criminal Illegal Aliens

Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, if you break the law, you will face the consequences. Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more criminal illegal aliens convicted for horrific crimes including murder, sex with a minor, and attempted murder.

“Every day the NICE men and women of ICE risk their lives to remove murders, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists from our communities. Just yesterday, ICE arrested criminal illegal aliens across the country, including multiple murderers, pedophiles, and one monster convicted for TWO counts of attempted murder,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Thank you to the heroes of ICE law enforcement for making America safe again.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Ricardo Rosales-Pineda, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for murder in Harris County, Texas.

Sarath Lon, a criminal illegal alien from Cambodia, convicted for homicide - second-degree murder in Concord, Massachusetts.

Osmar Contreras-Bautista, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sex with a minor 3+ years younger in Bakersfield, California.

Phil John Amazona Yumang, a criminal illegal alien from the Philippines, convicted for TWO counts of attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Christian David Meneses-Machado, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, convicted for transporting regulated firearm for unlawful sale or trafficking in Baltimore, Maryland.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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