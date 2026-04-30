Stayton Sublimity Chamber Celebrates 80th Annual Awards Luncheon Honoring Community Excellence

Stayton Sublimity Chamber of Commerce Logo Stayton Sublimity Chamber of Commerce Award Recipients Stayton Area Rotary Future First Citizens

Recognizing outstanding businesses, nonprofits, and leaders across Stayton, Sublimity, Aumsville, Turner, Scio, and surrounding Santiam Canyon communities.

STAYTON, OR, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stayton Sublimity Chamber of Commerce proudly recognized outstanding businesses, organizations, and individuals at its 80th Annual Chamber & Community Awards Luncheon, held Thursday at Foothills Church.

The milestone event brought together community leaders, business owners, and residents from across the local communities to celebrate excellence and the people who make the region a vibrant place to live, work, and grow. The Chamber extends its sincere appreciation to Foothills Church for generously hosting this prestigious annual event.

“As we celebrate the 80th year of these awards, it’s especially meaningful to see how our communities continue to grow stronger together,” said Nicholas Raba, Director of Membership & Business Engagement. “This year’s theme, ‘Rising Together. Elevating Business. Strengthening Community,’ truly reflects the spirit of our award recipients and the impact they’re making across our communities."

80th Annual Award Recipients

Small Business of the Year - Santiam Ballet Academy

Large Business of the Year - Roth’s Fresh Markets

Distinguished Service Award - Denise Busch

New Outstanding Business Award - 505 The Men’s Collective

Non-Profit of the Year - Stayton Volunteer Protection Co. #1

The Chamber also recognized two exceptional student leaders through the Stayton Area Rotary Future First Citizen Award, honoring the next generation of community leadership:

Owen Mitzel – Stayton High School

Abigail Searles – Regis High School

These honorees were selected from a strong pool of finalists previously announced by the Chamber, reflecting the depth of talent, service, and commitment found throughout the region.

Event Support

The Chamber extends heartfelt thanks to the generous sponsors who helped make this milestone celebration possible, including Columbia Bank (Major Sponsor), Freres Wood (Dessert Sponsor), Focus Heating & Cooling (Non-Profit of the Year Sponsor), For the Love of Pete (Decor Sponsor), and 1766 Aesthetics (Photography), Foothills Church (Venue), as well as Santiam Hospital & Clinics, Salem Health, Roth’s Fresh Markets, and Denise Busch – Paramount Real Estate Services as Table Sponsors.

Catering for the luncheon was provided by The Hickory Spoon.

As the Chamber marks 80 years of celebrating excellence, it remains committed to supporting local businesses, fostering meaningful connections, and strengthening the communities it serves.



About the Stayton Sublimity Chamber of Commerce

The Stayton Sublimity Chamber of Commerce supports and advocates for businesses and communities in Stayton, Sublimity, Aumsville, Turner, Scio, the Santiam Canyon, & beyond. Through advocacy, events, and partnerships, the Chamber works to foster economic vitality and build strong, connected communities.

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