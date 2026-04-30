Archivalia of the month May 2026

SLOVENIA, April 30 - This month's archivalia is dedicated to the white-robed monks of the Pleterje Charterhouse, a religious institution founded in 1407 by Hermann II, Count of Celje. After several decades of prosperity, the monastery began to decline both spiritually and materially, despite continued support from the territorial princes of the Habsburg dynasty, who granted it various privileges and freedoms. Exactly five hundred years ago, the monastery’s privileges were confirmed in writing by the Austrian Archduke Ferdinand I.

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