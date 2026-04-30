Friendly Recovery Center in Tustin, California, Now Accepts Cigna PPO Insurance for Mental Health Treatment

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Tustin, California — Friendly Recovery Center Mental Health & Addiction Treatment has announced that it now accepts Cigna PPO insurance for its mental health treatment programs. The update gives Cigna PPO policyholders a confirmed option for accessing mental health and addiction care at the Tustin-based facility.

Individuals holding Cigna PPO plans can now use their insurance benefits when seeking treatment at Friendly Recovery Center Mental Health & Addiction Treatment. For those individuals asking does cigna cover mental health services, the facility’s acceptance of the plan provides a direct answer and a local point of access.

“Accepting Cigna PPO insurance is about making sure that more people in our community can access the mental health and addiction treatment they need without insurance coverage standing in the way,” said Alex Stamatis, Owner. “We want Cigna PPO policyholders to know that our doors are open to them and that they have a clear option for care right here in Tustin.”

Addressing a Financial Barrier for Cigna PPO Policyholders

Uncertainty about whether a facility accepts a specific insurance plan is one of the most common obstacles people face when considering mental health treatment. By accepting Cigna PPO, Friendly Recovery Center eliminates that question for a defined group of policyholders. Knowing that a facility accepts their plan can be a meaningful factor in an individual’s decision to pursue care.

A Local Option for Tustin-Area Cigna PPO Members

For residents in and around Tustin who carry Cigna PPO coverage, this announcement identifies Friendly Recovery Center as an available facility for both mental health and addiction treatment. Rather than conducting a broad search for providers that accept their specific plan, Cigna PPO members now have a named facility in their area that has confirmed acceptance.

Mental Health and Addiction Treatment at a Single Facility

Friendly Recovery Center provides treatment for individuals facing both mental health and addiction challenges. Cigna PPO policyholders whose needs span both areas can seek care at one location using their existing insurance benefits, simplifying the process of finding appropriate treatment.

Navigating Cigna Coverage for Behavioral Health

Understanding what an insurance plan covers for behavioral health services can be difficult. This announcement offers a straightforward starting point: Friendly Recovery Center accepts Cigna PPO and provides mental health and addiction treatment services. Policyholders are encouraged to contact the facility directly to verify their specific coverage details and discuss next steps.

About Friendly Recovery Center Mental Health & Addiction Treatment

Friendly Recovery Center Mental Health & Addiction Treatment is a behavioral health facility located in Tustin, California. The center provides specialized treatment for individuals facing mental health and addiction challenges, serving the local community with focused care programs.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q1: What treatment services can Cigna PPO policyholders access at Friendly Recovery Center?

A: Cigna PPO policyholders can access specialized treatment for both mental health and addiction challenges. The facility provides these services at a single location in Tustin, California, allowing for integrated care.

Q2: How does this update change the process of finding care for Tustin-area residents?

A: This announcement identifies Friendly Recovery Center as a confirmed local option for Cigna PPO members, reducing the need for an extensive search for providers. It provides a direct point of access for behavioral health services within the local community.

Q3: How can individuals confirm their specific insurance benefits for treatment?

A: Policyholders are encouraged to contact the facility directly to verify their specific coverage details. This direct communication helps individuals understand their benefits and plan the next steps for their care.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Friendly Recovery Center Mental Health & Addiction Treatment

Address: 15991 Red Hill Ave #101, Tustin, California 92780

Phone: 6572558245

Website: https://friendlyrecovery.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/friendly-recovery-center-in-tustin-california-now-accepts-cigna-ppo-insurance-for-mental-health-treatment/

15991 Red Hill Ave #101

Tustin

California

United States

657 255 8245

https://friendlyrecovery.com/

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