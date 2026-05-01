Amplify Music Investment Summit May 8 NYC: Join Music Industry Icon Clive Davis + 27 Music, Investment & Tech Leaders

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Using the global music industry as its canvas, Amplify Investment Summit explores music as an investable, scalable, and globally traded asset class.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Amplify Music Investment Summit , the conference exploring music as a global investment asset class, takes place at NYC's Virgin Hotels on Friday May 8, featuring Clive Davis, one of the most inﬂuential music executives in the history of recorded music, in an unprecedented one-on-one conversation with his son Fred Davis, Partner at The Raine Group and one of the music industry's foremost investment bankers.The conversation between Clive and Fred Davis – spanning more than a century of combined experience across artist development, deal-making and capital markets – reﬂects the breadth of perspective Amplify is designed to bring to the full spectrum of investors now engaging with music, and offers attendees a rare window into the thinking of two executives who have shaped the modern music industry.The conversation will mark Clive's ﬁrst appearance at a dedicated investment conference, as well as the ﬁrst time he has been interviewed by Fred. The announcement builds on a program that already includes a keynote discussion among Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl, who will be appearing via Zoom, with Warner Music Group Global Head of Strategy Lisa Yang, and CNBC anchor Jon Fortt live in-person, alongside sector-focused discussions spanning streaming, content and distribution, global markets, IP valuation, and AI-driven innovation.Additional industry leaders appearing as speakers include: Michael Bizenov, Managing Partner & President, Sound Royalties; Bernie Cho, President/Founder, DFSB Kollective; Jake DeVries, Partner, Citrin Cooperman; Jill Fernelius, Senior Vice President,California Bank & Trust; Seth Goldstein, General Counsel & VP, Business & Legal Affairs, Music.AI; Josh Gruss, Founder & CEO, Round Hill Music; Jihane Hassad, Director, Crayhill Capital Management; Rob Jonas, CEO, Luminate; Cynthia Katz, Partner, Fox Rothschild LLP; Robert Law, Co-Founder & Partner, Shot Tower Capital; Elizabeth Dilts Marshall, Senior Finance Correspondent, Billboard; Larry Miller, Clinical Professor, NYU Steinhardt Music Business Program & Executive Director, Sony Audio Institute; Natalia Nastaskin, Partner and Chief Content Officer, Primary Wave Music; Molly Neuman, President, CD Baby; Michael Pelczynski, Chief Strategy & Impact Officer, Voice-Swap; Adrian Perry, Partner, Co-Chair of Music Industry Practice, Covington & Burling LLP; Michael Poster, Chair of Music Acquisitions & Financing and Partner, Michelman Robinson; Brian Richards, Founder & Managing Partner, Artisan; Steve Salm, Chief Business Development Executive, Concord; Cameron Smalls, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley; Chee Meng Tan, Founder & CEO blackx; and Lior Tibon, CEO & Co-Founder, Duetti.The Amplify Music Investment Summit is a joint presentation of the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE: MUSQ) and the Mondo.NYC Conference, in partnership with Searchlight Capital Partners and sponsors including Round Hill Music, Warner Music Group, Citrin Cooperman, Concord, Crayhill Capital Management and RedBrick Advisors.Fourth Pillar PR is Amplify's official comms partner.About Amplify Music Investment SummitThe Amplify Music Investment Summit is a New York City-based conference exploring the full investment landscape of the global music industry. As a joint initiative of the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE: MUSQ) and the Mondo.NYC music and technology conference, Amplify is a premium forum where leaders across finance and music converge to examine music as an investable, scalable, and globally traded asset class.• For more information, please visit: https://www.amplifyinvestmentsummit.com/ • Media Contact: Fourth Pillar (Claire Turvey/Jose Guariglia/James Geddes/Hannah Tavakkolizadeh) amplify@fourthpillarpr.com• Conference Contact: Joanne Abbot Green joanne@mondo.nyc

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