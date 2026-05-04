R3 Stem Cell Nashville Welcomes Tennessee’s Landmark Stem Cell Therapy Law

New legislation establishes a clear regulatory framework for regenerative medicine - expanding safe, legal access to umbilical cord stem cell therapies.

This is a watershed moment for patients in Tennessee. For years, families have traveled out of the country in search of regenerative options. Now stem cell care is available right here in Nashville.” — Dr. Geneva Worthington, R3 Stem Cell Medical Director

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell Nashville, the world’s leading provider of regenerative medicine, today celebrated the passage of Tennessee’s new stem cell therapy law (House Bill 2246, fiscal note FM3092), which establishes the first comprehensive statewide framework for the lawful practice of stem cell and regenerative therapies. Sponsored by State Representative Chris Hurt, the legislation cements Tennessee as one of the most forward-thinking states in the nation for patient access to advanced biologic treatments.

The new law authorizes qualified physicians to administer both allogeneic stem cells (sourced from screened donor tissue such as umbilical cord and placental tissue) and autologous stem cells (harvested from the patient’s own bone marrow or adipose tissue), provided that the cellular products originate from FDA-registered or accredited facilities. The law takes effect immediately for the purpose of promulgating rules, with all remaining provisions taking effect July 1, 2026.

“This is a watershed moment for patients in Tennessee. For years, families have traveled out of state — even out of the country — in search of regenerative options. Now, the highest standard of stem cell care is available right here in Nashville, under a clear and protective legal framework.”

— Dr. Geneva Worthington, R3 Stem Cell Medical Director

Why the New Tennessee Stem Cell Law Matters

Tennessee’s legislation creates ethical and medical guardrails that protect patients while preserving access to innovative therapies. As Rep. Chris Hurt stated when the bill passed the General Assembly: “Stem cell therapy is a lifeline for many in our state, and this legislation protects patients while safeguarding access to innovative treatments. By establishing a clear framework, Tennessee can uphold high standards, protect public health and expand availability to safe and effective therapies.”

Under the new framework, every Tennessean now has the legal right to pursue regenerative stem cell and exosome therapies under the care of qualified physicians — a critical advancement for patients living with chronic pain, joint and spine conditions, autoimmune disease, neurological disorders, and the everyday wear-and-tear of aging.

Why R3 Stem Cell Nashville Is the Region’s Go-To Provider

R3 Stem Cell Nashville is uniquely positioned to deliver on the promise of the new law. As a flagship location for the global R3 Stem Cell network — which has helped facilitate over 28,000 regenerative procedures across the world — the Nashville center combines national clinical scale with local, personalized care.

What sets R3 Stem Cell Nashville apart:

• 85% Patient Satisfaction Rate. Over the past 10 years, R3’s 80 Centers in 8 Countries have achieved a success rate of 85% year over year.

• Highest-quality biologics. R3 Nashville sources stem cell products exclusively from FDA-registered laboratories that meet the standards required by Tennessee’s new law.

• Comprehensive treatment menu. Conditions treated include knee, hip, shoulder and spine pain; arthritis; rotator cuff and ligament injuries; neuropathy; autoimmune conditions; and anti-aging and wellness protocols. The Tennessee law allows regenerative therapies to be performed for any condition that is within the scope of practice for the provider, and there are a lot!

• Free consultations and transparent pricing. Patients receive a no-obligation evaluation and a clear treatment plan before any decision is made.

• Patient-first ethics. R3 Nashville upholds the highest standards of safety, informed consent and ethical care under the new Tennessee framework.

What Patients Can Expect Now

With the law in effect, R3 Stem Cell Nashville is expanding appointment availability to meet anticipated demand. Tennesseans — and patients traveling to Nashville from neighboring states — can now schedule consultations to learn whether stem cell therapy is right for their condition. Most evaluations are completed in a single visit, and many treatments are performed on an outpatient basis with same-day discharge.

“Our mission has always been to make regenerative medicine accessible, ethical and effective,” the medical director added. “With Tennessee’s new law, we can do that with even greater clarity and confidence — and bring world-class care to every patient who walks through our doors in Nashville.”

About R3 Stem Cell Nashville

R3 Stem Cell Nashville is the Music City flagship of the R3 Stem Cell global network, a leader in regenerative medicine since 2012. R3 centers offer cutting-edge stem cell, exosome and PRP therapies for orthopedic, neurological, autoimmune and anti-aging conditions, performed by expert regenerative physicians using biologics from FDA-registered laboratories. R3 has performed more than 28,000 regenerative procedures globally with an 85% patient satisfaction rate.

Media Contact

R3 Stem Cell Nashville

Email: info@r3stemcell.com

Phone: (615) 835-2690

Web: www.r3stemcell.com

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