ExplorUS Introduces 'Taste of History' to Reimagine Food Experiences at the National Mall and Memorial Parks

New kiosk program brings regionally inspired menus, mobile ordering, and location-based experiences to visitors ahead of America’s 250th anniversary

We’re taking something people often take for granted—concessions—and approaching it with the same level of care and hospitality you would expect anywhere else.” — Frank Pikus, CEO of ExplorUS

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter in the National Mall and Memorial Parks visitor experience begins May 1, as ExplorUS launches Taste of History, LLC, a refreshed food kiosk program designed to bring greater variety, convenience, and creativity to one of the nation’s most visited destinations.Developed specifically for the National Mall and Memorial Parks , which receives an estimated 36 million visitors from around the world each year, Taste of History introduces a collection of upgraded kiosks offering thoughtfully designed menus, improved service capabilities, and location-specific experiences that reflect the history and significance of their surroundings.The initiative marks a shift in how food concessions are approached in public spaces—moving beyond traditional offerings toward something more intentional, engaging, and memorable.“At its core, this is about enhancing the visitor experience,” said Frank Pikus, CEO of ExplorUS. “We’re taking something people often take for granted—concessions—and approaching it with the same level of care and hospitality you would expect anywhere else.”Rather than a single, uniform menu, each kiosk offers its own distinct experience. Visitors exploring different areas of the Mall will encounter unique food concepts tied to their location, encouraging discovery throughout the day.From playful menu items like a Lincoln-inspired grilled cheese to custom offerings such as cherry blossom ice cream, the program blends familiarity with creativity—designed to appeal to families, tourists, and local visitors alike.Some items are also rooted in historical context. At select locations, menu offerings reflect their surroundings—for example, foods tied to World’s Fair history—adding an interpretive layer to the experience.In addition to updated menus, the kiosks introduce operational improvements aimed at making visits more seamless. Guests will have the ability to order ahead through mobile ordering (available May 4), allowing them to skip lines and pick up food on their own schedule.The kiosks themselves are designed to be easy to locate and navigate, featuring visual cues such as color-coded umbrellas and clear naming to help visitors quickly identify nearby options.The rollout will take place in phases, beginning with opening-day service and rolling out our full experience by Memorial Day weekend with additional menu items and features.The launch comes at a pivotal time, as Washington, D.C. prepares for increased visitation leading into the United States’ 250th anniversary . ExplorUS developed the program in alignment with the National Park Service’s vision for a more engaging and creative visitor experience, delivering a concept that balances accessibility with thoughtful design.“Our goal is to create something that feels both easy and enjoyable,” Pikus added. “Whether you’re here for a few hours or a few days, there’s something new to discover at each stop along the way.”For more information, visit https://tasteofhistorydc.com/ To mark the opening, Taste of History will offer select promotional items for visitors who stop by participating kiosks during the first day and opening weekend.About Taste of History LLCTaste of History LLC is a curated food kiosk experience company. As an authorized operator of the National Park Service on the National Mall and Memorial Parks, its designed to enhance how visitors connect with one of the country’s most iconic destinations. Owned by ExplorUS, the program introduces thoughtfully designed kiosks offering regionally inspired menus that reflect the diversity and heritage of the United States. Positioned near key landmarks, each location provides convenient, high-quality options that complement the visitor journey, bringing together place, story, and flavor in a way that feels natural to the setting. Launched in advance of America’s 250th anniversary, Taste of History is part of a broader effort to elevate the National Mall and Memorial Parks experience for millions of annual visitors.About ExplorUSExplorUS is a leading provider of hospitality, retail, and visitor services in national parks and public destinations across the United States. The company focuses on creating seamless, high-quality guest experiences that enhance how people explore and connect with iconic locations.

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