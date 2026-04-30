Peter Dominick Malone, IV Sentenced to 15 Years of Imprisonment for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree

April 29, 2026

(Kenai, Alaska) â€“ On April 27, 2026, Peter Dominick Malone, IV, was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 10 years suspended, resulting in an initial active term of imprisonment of 15 years, for a consolidated count of Sexual Abuse of Minor in the Second Degree.

The presumptive sentencing range for a person convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree with no prior felony convictions is 5 to 15 years. Malone’s conviction, and the aggravated sentence imposed, is based on his repeated sexual abuse of a stepdaughter over the course of approximately one year when the victim, who is now an adult, was 11 to 12 years old. The victim disclosed, and Malone ultimately admitted to engaging in, multiple acts of sexual contact over that time frame. On his release from custody, Malone will be on probation for a period of 20 years, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Malone’s conduct came to light during a criminal investigation that was initiated on Feb. 15, 2024. Shortly thereafter, Sgt. Edwin Anderson, then an investigator with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Soldotna Post, interviewed Malone and obtained his confession to sexually abusing his stepdaughter. Before an arrest could be effectuated, Malone, with the assistance of his then-wife and other family members, fled the country in an attempt to avoid prosecution for his crimes. Employing multiple investigative means, Sgt. Anderson and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, with the coordination and support of multiple state, federal and international government agencies, located Malone in Ireland, where he holds dual citizenship.

On May 21, 2024, relying on investigative information developed by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, the Irish Garda took Malone into custody at a rural Irish farm where he was posing as a transient day laborer. At the end of June 2024, through the process for international extradition, the State of Alaska was able to return Malone back to the United States to answer for his crimes.

Such a result was only possible because of the extensive and cumbersome work done by members of the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, the Alaska Department of Law, the United States Customs and Border Protection, the United States Marshall Service, the United States Department of Justice, the United States Department of State, the Irish Department of Justice, the Irish Department of State, the Irish High Court, and the Irish Garda Siochana National Police Service.

The primary drivers for the sentence imposed were community condemnation and isolation. Deputy District Attorney Julie Matucheski emphasized at sentencing that the victim faced intense pressure from family members to keep the abuse secret to protect Malone. The victim showed incredible resilience and strength in making the report and continuing her participation in the prosecution despite this pressure. Judge Jason Gist noted in his sentencing comments that the victim was a “survivor” and that the significant period of isolation was necessary to allow time for the victim to attempt to heal from Malone’s abuse.

The matter was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Matucheski, with the assistance of Paralegal Julie Craig and Law Office Assistant Patrick Pilatti. The primary investigator in the matter was Sgt. Edwin Anderson, with the Alaska State Troopers.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we are no longer posting links to the briefs. Please refer to the Supreme Court’s Docket Search or PACER for all federal briefs. Any briefs that are not otherwise publicly available are available upon request through law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov.