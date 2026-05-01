A luxury Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van from altCamp's Signature Collection on the open road.

altCamp's 2026 Market Report reveals where supply is tightest across all 50 states — free and publicly available

Most of the data on the RV rental market is macro-level. We wanted to answer the question renters actually ask: where are the vans, and where are people looking for them?” — Adam Bosch, Founder, altCamp

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Research Maps U.S. Camper Van Rental Supply and Demand by Metro Area and State for the First Time altCamp 's 2026 Market Report reveals where supply is tightest, which states dominate inventory, and how demand varies across all 50 states — free and publicly availablealtCamp, a U.S. camper van rental marketplace, today published the 2026 U.S. Camper Van Rental Market Report — the first free, publicly available analysis to map camper van rental supply and search demand at both the state and city level across the United States. The report analyzed 3,243 active rental listings and 122,270 monthly U.S. searches, and is available without a paywall at https://www.altcamp.com/research/2026-us-camper-van-rental-market-report While existing industry reports track broad RV market revenue and forecast growth rates, none have published metro area- and state-level data on where camper vans are actually available to rent — and where renters are searching for them. The altCamp report fills that gap, offering writers, researchers, and travel publishers a citable, free source for market-specific data.Key findings include:- California accounts for 24.4% of all U.S. camper van rental supply — more than triple the next-largest state. Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii round out the top five.- Las Vegas is the most demand-constrained major metro area in the country, with roughly 26 monthly searches per available listing — nearly three times the rate of Los Angeles. Seattle, Chicago, Houston, and Denver also rank among the tightest markets.- The national average is approximately 40 monthly searches per listing, pointing to a structural supply-demand imbalance across the category.- Three in four listings come from private hosts, not commercial fleets or dealerships, making this a predominantly peer-to-peer market.- One in two listings is model year 2020 or newer, reflecting rapid fleet growth following the pandemic-era outdoor travel surge.- Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is the dominant rental chassis at 34.3% of identified listings, with Winnebago leading among manufacturers at 38.2%."Most of the data available on the RV rental market is macro-level — industry revenue, growth projections, broad regional breakdowns," said Adam, founder of altCamp. "We wanted to go deeper and answer the question renters and operators actually ask: where are the vans, and where are people looking for them? The state and city-level picture tells a very different story than the national averages suggest."About the DataThe report draws on listing-level data from major U.S. camper van rental marketplaces, paired with keyword search demand data from Semrush's U.S. database. Metro area geographies follow U.S. Census MSA definitions. The full methodology is available in the report. altCamp publishes this research as a free public resource and will update it annually.The full report is available at: https://www.altcamp.com/research/2026-us-camper-van-rental-market-report About altCampaltCamp is a camper van rental marketplace connecting renters with Class B motorhomes and conversion vans across the United States. altCamp also operates the Signature Collection, a fleet of luxury Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans available for direct rental, built by Vanspeed Shop in Orange County, California.Media Contact:Adam Boschhello@altcamp.com949-229-0766

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