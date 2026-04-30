American Legion Gaming Sends Veteran Creators on 2,400-Mile Route 66 Journey to Fight Isolation
The 10-day “Long Way to LA” road trip will stream coast-to-coast stories, culminating at LA Fleet Week and the Route 66 Centennial celebration.
From May 9–19, 2026, a convoy of veteran content creators will embark on the “Long Way to LA,” a 2,400-mile journey along historic Route 66. The expedition begins at Chicago’s Navy Pier and ends at the Santa Monica Pier, where the team will roll directly into L.A. Fleet Week. Traveling in a fully branded RV provided by Cruise America, the group will document the journey in real time—streaming daily content, sharing stories, and connecting with communities across America.
At its core, the initiative addresses a growing challenge: veteran isolation.
By transforming one of the most iconic—and often solitary—stretches of American highway into a shared digital experience, ALG is creating a new model for connection. Through live streams, community meetups, and “digital campfires,” the project blends physical travel with online engagement to show that no veteran has to navigate life alone.
“This is about more than a road trip,” said Jennifer Fligor, lead organizer of the initiative. “We’re working with the Route 66 Centennial Commission to highlight the beauty of this historic route while building something meaningful along the way—connection, visibility, and community—all leading to LA Fleet Week.”
Over 10 days, the convoy will stop in key cities and landmarks across the country, hosting activations that bring together veterans, service members, and local communities.
Route highlights include:
Heartland Heritage: Stops at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and a private tour of the Route 66 Centennial Traveling Exhibit in Missouri
Community Activations: A live comedy show at American Legion Post 73 in Oklahoma City and a joint event with Eagle Ops in Tulsa
Iconic Americana: Cadillac Ranch in Texas, the Petrified Forest in Arizona, and a tribute stop in Winslow, Arizona
Each day will feature livestreamed content—from morning send-offs to late-night conversations—giving audiences a front-row seat to the journey while inviting them to participate in real time.
The trip culminates on May 18 as the convoy crosses the Mojave Desert and arrives at the historic Route 66 End of the Trail sign at the Santa Monica Pier. From there, the team will transition directly into LA Fleet Week, activating at the expo near the Battleship USS Iowa (BB-61).
This high-impact content series is supported by organizations committed to the veteran community, including the USO, American Corporate Partners, Always Give Back, General Dynamics, Activision, Blizzard Entertainment, Red Bull, and Eagle Ops.
Audiences are encouraged to follow the journey, join daily livestreams, and support the mission of connection through gaming and storytelling.
To track the route, watch live, or donate, visit LEGION.gg and follow along using
#Route66Centennial #AmericanLegionGaming #RoadToFleetWeek
Media Contact:
Marketing Team
American Legion Gaming
wes@americanlegion.gg
Route 66 “Long Way to LA” Stops
Chicago, IL (Start) – Navy Pier launch point
Springfield, IL – Illinois Route 66 hub + American Legion Post 32
Pontiac, IL – Route 66 mural landmark
St. Louis, MO – Gateway Arch + Chain of Rocks Bridge crossing
St. Clair, MO (pass-through) – Route 66 corridor
St. Robert, MO – Uranus Fudge Factory stop
Joplin / Webb City, MO – Route 66 Exhibit + American Legion Post 13
Galena, KS (pass-through) – Historic Route 66 segment
Tulsa, OK – Longshot Ranch activation + Eagle Ops partnership
Oklahoma City, OK – Bricktown + American Legion Post 73 (Comedy Show)
Amarillo, TX – Cadillac Ranch + American Legion Post 54
Albuquerque, NM (pass-through) – Route 66 alignment
Santa Fe, NM – Historic alternate Route 66 + Military Museum
Holbrook, AZ – Petrified Forest National Park + Wigwam Motel
Winslow, AZ – “Standin’ on the Corner” landmark
Seligman, AZ – Classic Route 66 revival town
Kingman, AZ – American Legion Post 14
Oatman, AZ – Wild West Route 66 stop
Mojave Desert, CA – Final stretch
Santa Monica, CA (Finish) – Route 66 End of the Trail sign at the Pier
Los Angeles, CA – American Legion Hollywood Post 43 + LA Fleet Week (USS Iowa activation)
Wes Lewison
ALG - American Legion Gaming
wes@americanlegion.gg
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