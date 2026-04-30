American Legion Gaming Sends Veteran Creators on 2,400-Mile Route 66 Journey to Fight Isolation

Rolling through Kingman on the Mother Road ?? Next stop: Los Angeles #Route66 #FleetWeek

The 10-day “Long Way to LA” road trip will stream coast-to-coast stories, culminating at LA Fleet Week and the Route 66 Centennial celebration.

We are partnering with the Route 66 Centennial team to really highlight how beautiful this route is, all leading up to the crown jewel of Los Angeles at its end.” — Jennifer Fligor, lead organizer for ALG's Route 66 road trip

CHICAGO, IL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Route 66, the 10th anniversary of L.A. Fleet Week, and the 250th birthday of the United States, American Legion Gaming (ALG) is taking to the road with a bold, cross-country mission.From May 9–19, 2026, a convoy of veteran content creators will embark on the “Long Way to LA,” a 2,400-mile journey along historic Route 66. The expedition begins at Chicago’s Navy Pier and ends at the Santa Monica Pier, where the team will roll directly into L.A. Fleet Week. Traveling in a fully branded RV provided by Cruise America , the group will document the journey in real time—streaming daily content, sharing stories, and connecting with communities across America.At its core, the initiative addresses a growing challenge: veteran isolation.By transforming one of the most iconic—and often solitary—stretches of American highway into a shared digital experience, ALG is creating a new model for connection. Through live streams, community meetups, and “digital campfires,” the project blends physical travel with online engagement to show that no veteran has to navigate life alone.“This is about more than a road trip,” said Jennifer Fligor, lead organizer of the initiative. “We’re working with the Route 66 Centennial Commission to highlight the beauty of this historic route while building something meaningful along the way—connection, visibility, and community—all leading to LA Fleet Week .”Over 10 days, the convoy will stop in key cities and landmarks across the country, hosting activations that bring together veterans, service members, and local communities.Route highlights include:Heartland Heritage: Stops at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and a private tour of the Route 66 Centennial Traveling Exhibit in MissouriCommunity Activations: A live comedy show at American Legion Post 73 in Oklahoma City and a joint event with Eagle Ops in TulsaIconic Americana: Cadillac Ranch in Texas, the Petrified Forest in Arizona, and a tribute stop in Winslow, ArizonaEach day will feature livestreamed content—from morning send-offs to late-night conversations—giving audiences a front-row seat to the journey while inviting them to participate in real time.The trip culminates on May 18 as the convoy crosses the Mojave Desert and arrives at the historic Route 66 End of the Trail sign at the Santa Monica Pier. From there, the team will transition directly into LA Fleet Week, activating at the expo near the Battleship USS Iowa (BB-61).This high-impact content series is supported by organizations committed to the veteran community, including the USO, American Corporate Partners, Always Give Back, General Dynamics, Activision, Blizzard Entertainment, Red Bull, and Eagle Ops.Audiences are encouraged to follow the journey, join daily livestreams, and support the mission of connection through gaming and storytelling.To track the route, watch live, or donate, visit LEGION.gg and follow along using#Route66Centennial #AmericanLegionGaming #RoadToFleetWeekMedia Contact:Marketing TeamAmerican Legion Gamingwes@americanlegion.ggRoute 66 “Long Way to LA” StopsChicago, IL (Start) – Navy Pier launch pointSpringfield, IL – Illinois Route 66 hub + American Legion Post 32Pontiac, IL – Route 66 mural landmarkSt. Louis, MO – Gateway Arch + Chain of Rocks Bridge crossingSt. Clair, MO (pass-through) – Route 66 corridorSt. Robert, MO – Uranus Fudge Factory stopJoplin / Webb City, MO – Route 66 Exhibit + American Legion Post 13Galena, KS (pass-through) – Historic Route 66 segmentTulsa, OK – Longshot Ranch activation + Eagle Ops partnershipOklahoma City, OK – Bricktown + American Legion Post 73 (Comedy Show)Amarillo, TX – Cadillac Ranch + American Legion Post 54Albuquerque, NM (pass-through) – Route 66 alignmentSanta Fe, NM – Historic alternate Route 66 + Military MuseumHolbrook, AZ – Petrified Forest National Park + Wigwam MotelWinslow, AZ – “Standin’ on the Corner” landmarkSeligman, AZ – Classic Route 66 revival townKingman, AZ – American Legion Post 14Oatman, AZ – Wild West Route 66 stopMojave Desert, CA – Final stretchSanta Monica, CA (Finish) – Route 66 End of the Trail sign at the PierLos Angeles, CA – American Legion Hollywood Post 43 + LA Fleet Week (USS Iowa activation)

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