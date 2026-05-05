Canadian neurologists launch AI app that turns doctor visits into personalized guidance

​The patient-centric ‘health companion’ app logs appointment information, generates summaries, and includes a chat-feature to discuss personalized insights

We created Marcus Health to help patients better navigate their care and the decisions they need to make around their health.” — Dr. Sina Marzoughi, co-founder of Marcus Health.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axona Labs today announced the launch of Marcus Health , its AI-powered health companion app, designed to help patients and families better understand, retain, and act on medical information across appointments. Developed by Dr. Sina Marzoughi (CEO) and Dr. Ankur Banerjee (CFO), both practicing neurologists and co-founders of the Apollo Institute of Medicine, the app supports patients as they manage critical information shared during medical appointments, playing a supportive role to ensure information is not only retained but contextualized. The app is now available on iOS and Android Research published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine and Health Expectations shows that patients may forget between 40 and 80 percent of the medical information shared during clinical visits, particularly when the information is complex or delivered under stress. This challenge is compounded by the fact that care is often fragmented across multiple providers and systems, leaving patients and families responsible for remembering, interpreting, and coordinating information across appointments, portals, and providers.“We created Marcus Health to help patients better navigate their care and the decisions they need to make around their health,” said Dr. Marzoughi, co-founder of Marcus Health. “As practicing clinicians, we see that even the most thoughtful conversations can be difficult to carry forward after an appointment. The system is built around individual encounters, but patients need a reliable way to revisit and use collective information over time.”Marcus Health was developed based on clinical and personal experience. As neurologists, Dr. Marzoughi and Dr. Banerjee saw the need for better support beyond individual appointments and encountered similar challenges when coordinating care for their own families.The Marcus Health app functions as a comprehensive health companion, extending the value of each medical interaction beyond the appointment itself. The platform automatically generates detailed summaries of health visits, allowing patients to revisit information in a clear, structured way. It stores summaries, not recordings of visits, and includes persistent memory, which enables users to ask questions and receive personalized insights based on their individual health context . A family-sharing feature also supports coordination across caregivers. The platform is designed with a strong focus on privacy and security, ensuring personal health information remains protected and aligned with healthcare privacy regulations.Additional features include the “Health Spotlight,” which allows users to track key health metrics, and the ability to integrate external health records to build a more unified, longitudinal view of a patient’s health over time.“Most tools in healthcare are designed to support clinicians and workflows within the clinic,” said Dr. Banerjee, CFO and co-founder of Marcus Health. “But managing care doesn’t stop when an appointment ends. We saw the need for something that supports patients and families between visits, helping them make sense of information and empowering them to take a more active role in managing and coordinating their care.”Marcus Health is designed to make medical information usable over time, helping patients and families move from simply receiving information to actively using it to manage their care. Its value builds as information and insights accumulate.The company plans to continue expanding the platform’s capabilities, including deeper integration of external health data and tools that support how patients use their information between appointments.The Marcus Health app is available now for download on iOS and Android.About Marcus HealthMarcus Health is a Canadian digital health company founded by neurologists, focused on improving how patients and families understand, manage, and use medical information across their care. The company’s platform generates clear, structured summaries of medical visits that can be revisited, shared, and used over time. By supporting how information is used between appointments, Marcus Health aims to improve continuity of care and help patients and families make more informed decisions.For more information, visit: https://www.marcushealth.ca/

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