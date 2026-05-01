Nathan Sumekh Exits Legal Soft, Launches Disbo to Modernize Legal Payments

Los Angeles, California – Nathan Sumekh, co-founder of Legal Soft, has completed an exit, divesting his majority ownership interest in the company he helped build to a high eight-figure ARR and into one of the legal industry’s leading remote staffing providers. He now turns his focus to Disbo, a compliance platform supporting bank-to-bank disbursement infrastructure built specifically for plaintiff law firms, set to launch later in 2026.

In a recent documentary chronicling his journey, Sumekh reflected,

“The relationship I have with my team is actually what I’m most proud of. With each team member or staff that we hired, I was always focused on getting to know the staff, personal growth, and even when we brought in friends or family. All these people greatly contributed to the person I am today.”

Sumekh will retain a minority stake and continue to support Legal Soft in a strategic advisory capacity while shifting his primary focus to a new venture aimed at addressing long-standing operational and infrastructure gaps within the legal industry.

Since its founding, Legal Soft has supported more than 1,000 law firms and deployed over 3,000 highly trained remote legal professionals across 14+ practice areas, including Personal Injury, Immigration, Lemon Law, Employment, Bankruptcy, and more.

Nathan Sumekh, co-founder, added:

“Building Legal Soft was a global project that allowed me to connect with incredible professionals and support law firms and medical practices worldwide. I made lifelong friends, and I’m proud of what we built. Now I’m excited to build AI that automates the compliance and operational tasks we used to staff for so talented people can focus on work that requires human judgment.”

Watch the documentary on Nathan Sumekh’s journey building Legal Soft and his exit here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oGU0kjgkJkk

A New Chapter: Building Disbo

After more than a decade building operational infrastructure for law firms, Sumekh identified a process that has gone largely unchanged since the 1950s: how personal injury firms pay medical providers. Most personal injury firms still mail checks to doctors for liens and medical records, a process that requires cutting checks, obtaining signatures, tracking delivery, and manual reconciliation. Disbo eliminates the check entirely: firms search a verified provider directory, initiate payment from their trust account, and funds move bank-to-bank with automated client notifications and three-way reconciliation built in.

The platform makes compliance, speed, and cost reduction structural advantages instead of operational trade-offs, replacing a manual process with a financial infrastructure built for modern legal practice.

Background: Legal Soft

Under Sumekh’s leadership, Legal Soft built the infrastructure to deploy 3,000+ specialized legal professionals across eight global offices. The company developed training systems specific to legal workflows and workforce redundancy models that guaranteed coverage during high-volume periods or unexpected turnover, enabling firms to reduce staffing costs by up to 70% while maintaining quality standards that resulted in sub-5% monthly client churn.

Sumekh’s business partner, Alex Tofer, Attorney and Founder, Tofer & Associates, added:

“Out of all the partners that I’ve had over the last 25 years in my legal practice, I would say that Nathan is by far in the top three of reliable, honest, trustworthy, and extremely competent partners I’ve ever had. He’s done more in the last, I would say, 5 years than most professionals I know have done in the last 20.”

Sumekh retains a minority stake in Legal Soft and will continue in a strategic advisory capacity. Legal Soft’s leadership, operations, and client relationships remain fully intact.

About Disbo

Disbo is a bank-to-bank disbursement infrastructure connecting personal injury law firms directly to medical providers. The platform replaces manual check-based payments with instant, compliant, fully reconciled transfers, eliminating one of the last major administrative bottlenecks in legal practice management.

https://www.disbo.com

About Nathan Sumekh

Nathan Sumekh is a legal industry operator and entrepreneur who spent over a decade building the infrastructure that powers how modern law firms run. At Legal Soft, he architected the systems behind a 3,000-person global workforce, spanning eight offices, and developed training programs, quality assurance models, and compliance-first staffing operations that served over 1,000 law firms nationwide across 14+ practice areas.

His work sits at the intersection of legal operations, workforce infrastructure, and regulatory compliance, giving him a ground-level understanding of where law firms lose time, money, and staff to broken processes. Disbo, his next venture launching later this year, applies that operational lens to one of the most persistent bottlenecks in personal injury practice: getting money from a trust account to a medical provider without a paper check.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/nathan-sumekh

Disbo is a bank-to-bank disbursement platform built specifically for personal injury law firms and medical providers. The platform automates settlement disbursements, IOLTA compliance, and three-way trust account reconciliation, replacing manual check-based payments with instant, fully reconciled transfers. Disbo streamlines multi-party settlement payouts, medical lien tracking, attorney referral fee automation, and 1099 generation, helping firms move from settlement to payout in minutes. Designed for contingency fee practices, Disbo enables audit-ready IOLTA compliance without added administrative burden while ensuring medical providers are paid faster.

Disbo

10850 Wilshire Blvd Suite 1010, Los Angeles, CA 90024

(213) 886-5443

https://disbo.com/

Press Contact : Nathan Sumekh

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oGU0kjgkJkk

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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