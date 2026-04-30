Shale Oak Winery Unveils May and June Live Music Lineup for 2026 Season

Live Music Stage as Shale Oak Winery

Nine performers -- from R&B and soul to folk, blues, and bluegrass -- take the stage every Saturday afternoon at the Paso Robles estate winery

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shale Oak Winery has released its live music schedule for May and June 2026, filling out two full months of free Saturday afternoon performances at the Willow Creek District estate. Spanning R&B, soul, Americana, folk, blues pop, and bluegrass, the nine-act lineup reflects the diverse musical community that has made the Shale Oak stage a summertime fixture in Paso Robles.

All performances run from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and are free to the public. The dog-friendly patio is open for walk-in guests, and tasting room reservations are encouraged for those looking to pair the music with a seated wine experience.

May 2026 Performances:

Saturday, May 2 -- Leslie Rogers & the Soul Shakers

- The Soul Shakers return to kick off May with their signature blend of R&B, soul, and Motown. A crowd favorite known for keeping guests on their feet, this is a proven opener for warm-weather afternoons on the patio.

Saturday, May 9 -- Cassi Nicols

- Cassi Nicols brings a relaxed, immersive sound perfect for settling into a glass of Grenache and letting the afternoon unfold. Her smooth, laid-back style sets a comfortable groove for guests looking to unwind.

Saturday, May 16 -- Kirk Nordby

- Singer, songwriter, and producer Kirk Nordby is best known as one half of the Central Coast 'power-folk' duo Bear Market Riot. Formed in 2014 with Nick Motil, the project blends Americana, folk, and funk with mandolin, guitar, and stomp-box percussion. His solo set promises the same energetic originality.

Saturday, May 23 -- 5th Alarm Band

- The 5th Alarm Band -- a popular local group comprised of firefighters -- brings country, rock, and blues classics to the Shale Oak stage. One of the more well-known acts in the Paso Robles area, they consistently draw an enthusiastic crowd.

Saturday, May 30 -- Emily Smith

- Emily Smith closes out May with a soulful, feel-good set that spans multiple genres. Her voice draws comparisons to Sheryl Crow and Colbie Caillat, and her easygoing stage presence makes her a natural fit for a late-spring afternoon on the patio.

June 2026 Performances:

Saturday, June 6 -- Josh Rosenblum

- Josh Rosenblum opens June with blues-pop that is as technically commanding as it is immediately accessible. His ability to blend virtuosic guitar work with emotionally direct songwriting has built a devoted following along the Central Coast.

Saturday, June 13 -- The Belmores

- Terry and Carole Belmore have spent more than a decade performing up and down the California coast and as far away as Alaska, carving out a distinctive space in the Central Coast music scene. Their set draws from original songwriting alongside rock classics and popular country, with Terry on guitar and Carole on bass and vocals.

Saturday, June 20 -- Leslie Rogers & the Soul Shakers

- The Soul Shakers return for a second appearance this season, bringing the full R&B, soul, and Motown experience back to the patio. Leslie Rogers' vocals, backed by a group of accomplished Central Coast musicians, deliver the kind of groove that keeps people coming back.

Saturday, June 27 -- Sarah Blick Trio

- June closes with the Sarah Blick Trio, led by a classically trained violinist and multi-genre performer who has toured nationally and called Paso Robles home since 2021. Drawing from bluegrass, Americana, classical, and rock, Blick brings a rare range to the Shale Oak stage alongside two fellow musicians.

"We put a lot of care into building a lineup that reflects the musical richness of the Central Coast," said a winery spokesperson Steve Burris. "Whether you're into soul and Motown, Americana, or blues, there is something on the schedule this spring and summer that is going to resonate. And the best part is that anyone can walk up and enjoy it -- no ticket required."

Plan Your Visit:

Live music at Shale Oak Winery is free to the public every Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., April through October 2026. The patio is dog-friendly, with shaded seating and fresh water available. Walk-ins are welcome; tasting reservations are recommended for guests wanting a seated wine experience alongside the show.

Tasting room hours are Thursday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The winery is located at 3235 Oakdale Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

For reservations and full event details, visit www.shaleoakwinery.com/live-music. For booking inquiries, contact info@shaleoakwinery.com.

About Shale Oak Winery

Shale Oak Winery is a LEED Gold Certified and SIP Certified estate winery located in the Willow Creek District of Paso Robles, California. The winery is committed to sustainable farming and winemaking practices, including solar energy, rainwater collection, and the use of reclaimed materials throughout its facilities. Shale Oak produces a range of estate wines including Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Mourvèdre, Grenache, GSM blends, Viognier, and Rosé. The tasting room and dog-friendly patio welcome walk-in visitors, with reservations also available.

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