PUBLIC NOTICE: Cloman Park will be closed to the public on Sunday, May 3, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Cloman Park will be closed to the public on Sunday, May 3, 2026 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm for the Wolf Creek Gun and Bow Association’s 3D Archery Event.

For the safety of our citizens, no public access or trail use will be permitted during these hours. The park will re-open for regular use as soon as the event concludes.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding!