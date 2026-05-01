New York’s Young Philanthropy Set Steps Out for Cancer Research at Young Angels Gala

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Logo Melissa Gorga, Denise Rich, Bianca Peters (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Mark Sagliocco) Event Co-Chairs (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Mark Sagliocco) Elaine Chamberlain (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Mark Sagliocco) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Mark Sagliocco)

Hosted by Fox 5 NY’s Bianca Peters, the evening honored Elaine Chamberlain and brought together next generation support for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research brought New York’s young philanthropy, fashion and social communities together Monday, April 27th, for the 2026 Young Angels Gala at Crane Club in Manhattan.The annual event, hosted by Bianca Peters, Emmy-winning news anchor for Fox 5 NY, honored Elaine Chamberlain, founder and CEO of LÁYN and the Stay in Your LÁYN Foundation. Held at Crane Club, the evening carried a whimsical black tie dress code and featured music by David Katz, Neil Jackson, Tokyo Rose, and Jordan Emanuel.Presented by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s Young Professionals Committee, the gala continued the organization’s tradition of engaging the next generation of supporters in its mission to advance cancer research. The evening blended New York nightlife energy with philanthropic purpose, drawing guests for cocktails, passed appetizers, music and celebration in support of the foundation’s work.The event was founded by Ayaan Ahmed, with Andrew Warren, Becca Morris, Hugh Barton and Louie Torrellas serving as founding chairs. Co-chairs included Adriana Ingenito, Alana Kramer, Aleksandra Sasha Tikhomirova, Alexandrea Lafata, Alex Pita, Anjali Peddanna, Anne Li, Catherina Davius, Christina Lo, Cody Chambers, Eric Lerner, Eugenia Bullock, Fer Da Silva, Francesca Minieri, Gabe Galper, Gabriella Oros, Isabella Sylvester, Jason Naylor, Julia Lindenthal, Kyle Persaud, Kseniya Shyrokava, Lauren Summa, Lidiya Oros, Lindsay Karp, Nancy Moeller, Nicoletta Kolpakov, Nicolette Cortez, Renato Ochoa, Ross Pino, Samantha Goldstein, Sarah Amster, Shirin Lofti, and Vikrant Patel.Notable Attendees included: Denise Rich, Bianca Peters, Harvey Spevak, Elaine Chamberlain, Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Mike Muse, Sabina Plestinova, Nicole Maddie, Noah Neiman, Brittany Allyn, Shermin Lakha, Mike Masco, Heloise Pratt, Jon Stevens, Millie Waislitz, and Alex Lundqvist.With thanks to our sponsors including Reve Travel, DCS Services, LVH, Muscari, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, LALO Tequila, HRLM Champagne, Apres Caviar, Lyre’s Mocktail, Happy Dad, Tres Chicon, Hamptons Muse, Spring 44 Gin, Jeffersons Whisky, Pernod Ricard, and Treveri Cellars Prosecco. Rami Chocolates, Caffe Napoli, Baked by Melissa and Let’s Sprinkle by MG provided delicious sweets. Danielle Rose Fisher, Jorge Torrealba, Magician and Mentalist Nadav Roet, and Autumn Spiritual Solutions donated their talents to keep everyone entertained all night!About Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research:Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research funds the best and brightest early career scientists whose research focuses on finding less toxic treatments for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and related blood cancers.Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Since its inception in 1996, the Foundation has funded more than $47 million dollars in grants making it one of the largest non-governmental sources of grant support to blood cancer research in the nation. On average, eighty-eight cents of every dollar raised directly funds research.For more than three decades, the Foundation has honored Gabrielle’s legacy by funding the boldest, most cutting-edge ideas in cancer research.For more information, please visit: www.gabriellesangels.org IG: @GabriellesAngels | FB: @GabriellesAngels | X / T: @CureCancerNow

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