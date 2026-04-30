C.A. Says Hybrid Work Does Not Turn Home Into Office at All Times, for Every Purpose

Div. One of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that an employee’s hybrid schedule, under which she regularly worked from home, did not turn her residence into a second office for purposes of a rule allowing employer liability for accidents that happen between worksites but not for crashes that happen during commutes, saying the fact that she always appeared in person on the day of the week at issue meant that she was not acting in the course of her duties.

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