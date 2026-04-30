Hugh’s Detailing Marks Over a Decade as Miami’s Premier Destination for Automotive Paint Protection and Car Detailing

Miami specialist certified in Modesta, LLumar, ExoShield, and Stoneguard, trusted for luxury car detailing in Miami.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hugh’s Detailing , a Miami-based automotive paint enhancement and protection studio, continues to serve as one of South Florida’s most recognized names in car detailing Miami drivers rely on for premium-level vehicle care. Founded in 2011 with a mission of restoring vehicles to “better than new” condition, the company has built a reputation among owners of luxury, exotic, and performance vehicles across the region.From Passion Project to Premier Paint Protection StudioHugh’s Detailing was established in early 2011 by founder Brandon Hugh with a clear objective: exceed client expectations through the highest quality products, techniques, and tools available in the automotive detailing industry. What began as a focused operation has grown into a full-service paint protection and enhancement studio, operating out of a dedicated facility at 4270 SW 73rd Avenue in Miami, FL 33155.The studio holds a 5.0 rating across 102 reviews on Google, reflecting a consistent standard of quality and client satisfaction maintained over more than 14 years of operation.Comprehensive Paint Protection and Enhancement ServicesHugh’s Detailing offers a full suite of automotive protection and cosmetic services designed for both new and pre-owned vehicles. Core offerings include paint protection film (PPF) installation, Modesta glass coating application, paint correction, ceramic window tinting, new car preparation, and premium detailing services. The studio also provides residential protection services, extending its expertise to surfaces beyond the automotive sector.Each vehicle receives an individualized assessment. Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach, the team evaluates the specific needs of every car, truck, or SUV and selects the appropriate products, polishes, pads, and protection solutions accordingly. This tailored methodology reflects the studio’s stated philosophy of quality over quantity.Certified Installer Status Across Leading Protection BrandsHugh’s Detailing operates as a certified installer for several of the automotive protection industry’s most recognized brands. These include Modesta, a manufacturer of advanced glass-based paint coatings; LLumar, a global leader in window film and paint protection film; ExoShield, known for windshield protection products; and Stoneguard, a paint protection film manufacturer. Certified installer status indicates that the studio has met each manufacturer’s training, facility, and application standards.A Portfolio Spanning Exotic, Luxury, and Performance VehiclesThe studio’s portfolio includes work performed on vehicles from Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, McLaren, Bentley, Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Land Rover, Cadillac, Corvette, Tesla, Ford, and others. Notable projects featured on the company’s website include a Porsche Carrera GT, a Ken Miles Heritage Ford GT, a Ferrari SF90 completed in collaboration with DragTimes, an Audi R8 Stealth build, and a Bentley Continental GT.This range of clientele reflects both the technical capability of the team and the trust placed in Hugh’s Detailing by owners of high-value vehicles in the South Florida market.Location and OperationsHugh’s Detailing is located at 4270 SW 73rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33155. The studio operates Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with Saturday availability by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled through the company’s website at hughsdetailing.com.Continued Commitment to Miami’s Automotive CommunityAs vehicle paint protection technologies continue to evolve and South Florida’s luxury automotive market remains one of the most active in the United States, Hugh’s Detailing is positioned to continue serving as a top-tier provider of car detailing Miami vehicle owners depend on. The studio’s combination of certified installer credentials, individualized service methodology, and a proven track record across hundreds of high-end vehicles reinforces its standing in the market.About Hugh’s DetailingHugh’s Detailing is a Miami-based automotive paint protection and detailing studio founded in 2011. The company specializes in paint protection film, Modesta glass coatings, paint correction, ceramic window tinting, new car preparation, and premium detailing for all vehicle types, with particular expertise in luxury, exotic, and performance automobiles. Hugh’s Detailing is a certified installer of Modesta, LLumar, ExoShield, and Stoneguard products.

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