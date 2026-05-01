Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Brings Gilded Age Legacy Back to Chicago for a New Generation

House of Vanderbilt Logo Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin (Photo Credit: Office of HoV)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, entrepreneur and founder of House of Vanderbilt, will be visiting Chicago on May 5th – 6th, 2026 for a multi-part program in collaboration with Columbia College Chicago, bringing together legacy, education, and cultural institutions in a moment that connects the past directly to the future.The Vanderbilt name is synonymous with the rise of American industry. Built on railroads and infrastructure in the 19th century, the family played a defining role in shaping modern commerce, wealth, and cultural patronage in the United States. That legacy extended beyond New York, influencing national systems of trade, expansion, and economic development that helped define cities like Chicago during the same era of growth.Now, that legacy is being reinterpreted through House of Vanderbilt, a modern brand platform founded by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin that explores the intersection of heritage, entrepreneurship, media, and cultural influence.Her visit to Chicago reflects both a historical return and a forward-looking collaboration.At the center of the program is The Heritage Dialogue: How Vanderbilt, Daley, and Driehaus Legacies Fuel Creative Ecosystems, a live panel discussion, hosted by Columbia College Chicago, featuring Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin alongside leaders connected to two of Chicago’s most recognized legacy names: Nora Daley, Chair of the Illinois Arts Council and member of Chicago's prominent Daley Family and Julie Treumann, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Driehaus Museum. The conversation will explore how legacy families and institutions continue to shape modern creative industries, civic identity, and cultural development.The program also marks the culmination of a semester-long collaboration between Columbia College Chicago students and House of Vanderbilt. Students from Columbia’s School of Business and Entrepreneurship have spent the semester developing creative and interactive campaigns for the brand, focusing on expanding its presence across storytelling, merchandise, and cultural touchpoints. Their work reflects a new generation’s interpretation of legacy as something actively built.As part of the visit, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin will attend a private viewing at the Driehaus Museum, where she will see Mr. Vanderbilt’s House and Collection (1884), a rare two-volume publication documenting one of the most significant private residences and art collections of the Gilded Age. The work captures a moment in American history when industrial wealth and cultural ambition intersected, as figures like William Henry Vanderbilt invested heavily in art, architecture, and public access to culture.This viewing represents a unique full-circle moment, bringing a living member of the Vanderbilt family into direct engagement with a preserved chapter of that history, now housed within one of Chicago’s most important cultural institutions, the Richard H. Driehaus Museum, a Gilded Age mansion contemporaneous with Vanderbilt legacy properties such as Biltmore Estate and The Breakers.The visit will conclude with an intimate meet and greet at Tavern on Rush, hosted in the main bar space, where members of Chicago’s cultural and business community will gather to mark the occasion.EVENT DETAILSThe Heritage Dialogue Panel at ColumbiaMay 5th, 2026, 2:30 PM – 3:30 PMColumbia College ChicagoThe HIVE Space618 South Michigan Avenue, ChicagoRichard H. Driehaus Museum VisitMay 5th, 2026, 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM50 East Erie StreetChicago, ILMeet and GreetMay 5th, 2026, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PMTavern on Rush1015 N Rush StreetChicago, ILColumbia College Chicago Student PresentationsMay 6th, 2026, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AMColumbia College ChicagoMEDIA OPPORTUNITIES• Interview opportunities with Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin• On-site coverage of the panel discussion• Access to student presentations and program• Select access to Driehaus Museum visit• Photo and video assets available post-eventAbout Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Serial entrepreneur and visionary Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin have made a lasting impact across multiple industries, from music and fashion to business and philanthropy. A descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in ELYSIAN Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. With a career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Consuelo continues to shape industries and inspire those around her while also championing the lessons from her family’s endeavors as a Board member of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Long Island, NY.Her music career has seen her perform globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, with her singles consistently ranking in the Billboard Top 20. As the founder of C&R Productions, she has achieved multiple chart-topping hits, including “Naked” and “Feel So Alive,” which earned her Billboard’s #2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles were top 20 in the USA, last three singles achieved top 10 places. Her last single made #5 in the US Charts. In addition, Consuelo has also toured extensively in Europe and the United States.In addition to her music career, Consuelo has made her mark in the fashion industry, launching the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She is also the founder of SohoMuse, the leading professional network for creative industries, designed by creatives for creatives. For more information about SohoMuse, please visit www.sohomuse.com About: The House of Vanderbilt:House of Vanderbilt is a modern family office and global platform founded by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, dedicated to legacy preservation, philanthropic impact, purpose-driven partnerships, and multi-generational influence. Rooted in one of America’s most historic lineages, the platform connects heritage with innovation across industries and continents.For more information, please visit www.houseofvanderbilt.com About: Columbia College Chicago: Creative Careers Start Here.A destination for innovators for more than 135 years and located in the heart of downtown Chicago’s Cultural Mile, Columbia College Chicago is a private, non-profit school for creatives that offers a distinctive curriculum that blends creative and media arts, liberal arts, and business in 40 undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Columbia students graduate career-ready, with creative and critical thinking skills, real-world problem-solving abilities, standout bodies of work, and industry connections to fuel their professional journeys and the creative economy.For more information, please visit: www.colum.edu IG: @columbiachi | FB: columbiacollegechicago | X / T: @ColumbiaChi | IN: columbia-college-chicagoAbout: The Driehaus MuseumThe Driehaus Museum engages and inspires the global community through exploration and ongoing conversations in art, architecture, and design of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Its permanent collection and temporary exhibitions are presented in an immersive experience within the Driehaus Museum, encompassing two historic landmark buildings, the 1883 Nickerson Mansion and the 1926 Murphy Auditorium. The Museum’s collection reflects and is inspired by the collecting interests, vision, and focus of its founder, the late Richard H. Driehaus.For more information, please visit: www.driehausmuseum.org

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