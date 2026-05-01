From SoHo With Love: MarieBelle New York’s Mother’s Day Collection Arrives

Mariebelle Chocolate Logo Mother’s Day Collection 16 piece Ganache Set (Photo Credit: Mariebelle New York) Mother’s Day Collection 2 piece Ganache Set (Photo Credit: Mariebelle New York)

Maribel Lieberman’s beloved New York chocolate house offers a delicious way to honor mothers with beautifully presented gifts crafted from cacao

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MarieBelle New York is celebrating Mother’s Day 2026 with a luxurious collection of chocolates and confections created to honor the mothers, grandmothers, wives, sisters, daughters and mother figures who bring beauty, warmth and love to everyday life.The MarieBelle New York Mother’s Day Collection is now available online and in boutiques, offering a curated selection of spring-inspired gifts that combine fine chocolate, distinctive design and the brand’s signature sense of New York glamour. Each piece reflects the artistry for which MarieBelle is known, with chocolates presented not simply as sweets, but as miniature works of culinary art.Among this year’s featured offerings is the Mother’s Day 16-Piece Chocolate Ganache Gift Box ($60), a keepsake-worthy assortment of MarieBelle’s famed chocolate ganache, handmade with fine cacao and beautifully decorated with designs created especially for the occasion. Each piece offers a small story of love, gratitude and indulgence, making the box a standout gift for the mother figure who appreciates both flavor and presentation.For a charming gesture, the Mother’s Day 2-Piece Chocolate Ganache Tote Box ($14) offers a petite expression of appreciation, while the Icaza Gourmet Chocolate Gift Set ($135) provides a grander presentation for those looking to make a memorable Mother’s Day statement. The collection also includes the 4-Piece Chocolate Ganache Brownie Tin ($25), 9-Piece Chocolate Ganache Brownie Box ($42), 16-Piece New York Chocolate Caramel Box ($39), 7-Piece Little Miss Caramel Gift Bag ($13) and 9-Piece Chocolate Clusters ($20).Other gift options include MarieBelle favorites such as the 20-Ounce Aztec Dark Hot Chocolate Tin ($37), 16-Ounce Maya Hot Chocolate Tin, No Sugar Added ($37), 4-Ounce Jasmine Tea Tin ($21), 12-Piece Dark Chocolate Truffle Box ($37), Dark Chocolate Crispy Toffee ($24), Fig and Walnut Butter Caramels ($27), and a selection of chocolate bars including 70% dark chocolate with orange, milk chocolate with espresso and toffee, white chocolate with Japanese matcha, sea salt and wafer flakes, milk chocolate with sea salt, and milk chocolate with bourbon and pecans.For mothers who love to entertain, the collection also features “MarieBelle Entertains: Savory and Sweet Recipes for Every Occasion from the Master Chocolatier” ($75), a fitting gift from the celebrated chocolatier whose confections have become synonymous with elegance, celebration and New York sophistication.MarieBelle New York was founded by Maribel Lieberman, who has built the company over more than two decades into one of New York’s most distinctive chocolate houses. A proud woman-owned business, MarieBelle remains rooted in Lieberman’s love of cacao, her Honduran heritage and her devotion to craftsmanship. From the company’s Brooklyn factory to its elegant New York boutiques, MarieBelle continues to create handmade chocolates using fine ingredients, all-natural flavors and artistic packaging that turns each gift into a lasting memory.The 2026 Mother’s Day Collection is available at MarieBelle SoHo, MarieBelle at the Kitano Hotel, MarieBelle at The Pierre Hotel and online at www.mariebelle.com . MarieBelle also offers shipping across the United States, with free ground shipping on orders of more than $100About: Mariebelle New YorkMarieBelle New York founder and CEO Maribel Lieberman was born and raised near the cacao fields of Honduras and, as a young girl, she made and sold sweets to the local community. She emigrated to the U.S. and studied at The Parsons School of Design where she developed her innate sensibility for luxury goods, fine food and elegant fashion, she launched her entrepreneurial career in the 1990s with Maribel Gourmet Cuisine, a catering enterprise serving high-profile clients, U.S. Diplomats, and a U.S. President. In October 2000, Maribel opened the doors of her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat. This was an eclectic boutique offering designer eyewear and handmade chocolates.Shortly after in 2001, Maribel opened MarieBelle New York in Soho. MarieBelle NY quickly gained a loyal following from local and international customers with discerning palettes. Word made it to Oprah about MarieBelle NY and her unparalleled Aztec Hot Chocolate, which she announced as one of her "favorite things.” From these beginnings. MarieBelle NY is recognized as a top chocolate house with stores in New York and Japan.For more information about MarieBelle Chocolates, visit www.mariebelle.com For corporate inquiries email: corporate@mariebelle.comIG: @mariebelleofficial | F: MarieBelleNewYork | X / T: @MarieBelleNYMarieBelle SoHo484 Broome StreetNew York, NY 10013(212) 925-6999MarieBelle at the Kitano Hotel66 Park Avenue (East 38th Street)New York, NY 10016(212) 885-7177MarieBelle at The Pierre Hotel2 East 61st StreetNew York, NY 10065(917) 204-1178

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