Secretary Naig Issues Statement on USDA Confirmation of Pseudorabies in Swine Herds in Iowa and Texas

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 30, 2026) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today issued a statement after the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced confirmed cases of the pseudorabies virus in swine herds in Iowa and Texas. The small commercial swine facility in Iowa received swine from the Texas herd in recent months. The Texas herd was housed outdoors with potential contact to feral swine. Though pseudorabies was eliminated from United States commercial swine herds in 2004, pseudorabies is still found in wild or feral swine populations, which remain a potential threat of exposure for domestic pigs.

“Based on the confirmation of the pseudorabies virus in a small commercial swine herd in Iowa, we are moving decisively to eliminate the disease. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has spent years preparing for these types of animal health events, and we have a strong, capable team in place to respond. We appreciate USDA APHIS, the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Diagnostic Laboratory, pork producers and our industry partners for working together on this coordinated response.

Iowa’s hardworking farmers lead the nation in pork production. It’s important for people to know that pseudorabies is not a food safety concern, and this virus does not pose a risk to consumers. The United States’ pork supply remains safe and secure, and we are committed to protecting animal health.”

Media Availability

Secretary Naig and State Veterinarian Dr. Jeff Kaisand will host a virtual media availability via Microsoft Teams at 2 p.m./CT on Friday, May 1. Credentialed reporters should e-mail Don.McDowell@IowaAgriculture.gov to request the link to participate.

Status of Pseudorabies in the United States

Through a coordinated state-federal-industry eradication effort, pseudorabies was eliminated from United States commercial swine herds in 2004. The United States commercial swine industry had remained free of the disease. However, pseudorabies is still found in wild or feral swine populations, which remain a potential threat of exposure for domestic pigs.

Food Safety

It remains safe to enjoy pork. Pseudorabies does not present a food safety concern. As always, pork should be cooked to appropriate temperatures before consuming.

Public Health

Pseudorabies is not considered a risk to the general public.

To learn more about Pseudorabies, visit the USDA APHIS swine disease website or Iowa State University’s Center for Food Security and Public Health.