Seam Roofing is featured in UrbanToronto's guide to the best roofing companies in Toronto and the GTA, covering licensing, warranty, and portfolio criteria.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly published UrbanToronto editorial has named Seam Roofing among the five best roofing companies serving Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area in 2026. The guide looks at what homeowners should verify before hiring a residential roofing contractor, reviews the long-term economics of asphalt shingle, metal, and flat roofing systems, and profiles five companies that meet its standards for credentials, service range, and transparency.The editorial's evaluation covers WSIB registration, minimum liability insurance requirements, workmanship warranties that stand separate from any manufacturer's guarantee, verified reviews on independent platforms, and whether contractors maintain a project portfolio that homeowners can actually review before booking. It also walks through the service life homeowners in the GTA can expect from different roofing systems and what a written contract should spell out before work begins.Seam Roofing is profiled alongside four other Toronto-area contractors. The company covers asphalt shingle, metal, and flat roofing across Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, Oakville, and the broader GTA. The editorial points to more than 20 years of experience, a 10-year workmanship warranty, $2 million in residential liability insurance, active WSIB registration, and a transparent project portfolio available for review before booking.The full editorial is available on UrbanToronto and includes detailed company profiles, side-by-side criteria, and homeowner guidance on contractor selection and roofing material choice. The full guide can be found at - https://urbantoronto.ca/news/2026/04/5-best-roofing-companies-toronto.60886 About Seam RoofingSeam Roofing is a roofing contractor based in the Greater Toronto Area, specializing in asphalt shingle, metal, and flat roofing for homes across Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, Oakville, and the broader GTA. With more than 20 years of experience, certified installers, a 10-year workmanship warranty, and $2 million in residential liability insurance, the company delivers long-lasting roofing across the region.

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