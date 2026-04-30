White Coat Waste’s Farm Bill Wins Cut Cruel Taxpayer-Funded Animal Tests in the U.S. and Overseas; Save Lab Animals

Bipartisan Farm Bill amendments backed by White Coat Waste cut USDA animal testing funding and require retirement for lab animals

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key White Coat Waste (WCW)-backed amendments included in the Farm Bill that just passed the U.S. House cut wasteful Department of Agriculture (USDA) spending on animal testing in the U.S. and abroad, and require federal facilities to allow animal lab survivors to be retired and rehomed.The WCW-backed Farm Bill amendments cosponsored by U.S. Congressmembers Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Dina Titus (D-NV), Nancy Mace (R-SC), and Scott Perry (R-PA):1. Cut USDA funding for maximum-pain experiments on dogs and cats (Gosar, Titus, Mace, Perry)2. Cut USDA funding for animal testing conducted in, or with, China, Russia, and other adversarial countries (Gosar, Titus, Mace, Perry)3. Require all federal labs to create animal retirement policies (Mace, Titus)These Farm Bill victories follow years of investigations, advocacy, and lobbying by White Coat Waste to expose and end wasteful USDA-funded animal experiments domestically and overseas.Justin Goodman, White Coat Waste’s Senior Vice President, said:“White Coat Waste’s Farm Bill wins will ensure taxpayers aren’t forced to fund the USDA’s wasteful, cruel, and dangerous animal experiments at home or abroad—and will save animals locked in federal labs.Key bipartisan WCW-backed Farm Bill measures led by Reps. Gosar, Titus, Mace, and Perry cut USDA funding for maximum pain experiments on dogs and cats, defund animal labs in China and other adversarial nations, and make lab animal adoption an option across the entire federal government with Violet’s Law.For years, WCW has fought for these reforms that cut waste and save lives following our investigations exposing USDA funding for deadly COVID tests on cats, maximum-pain kitten cannibalism experiments, and cruel drug toxicity studies on dogs. WCW also uncovered—and ended—Biden USDA funding for bird flu gain-of-function experiments with Wuhan-linked researchers in China and deadly tests on foxes at a Kremlin-controlled experimental fur farm.The solution to saving lab animals from government abuse is simple: Stop the money. Stop the madness.”

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