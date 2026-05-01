As World Cup 2026 Demand Builds, Emmy-Winning Broadcaster Dave Benz Launches TixScape to Help Fans Compare Ticket Prices

Never Overpay for Tickets

Free web, iOS, and Android platform lets fans compare prices across 14+ retail partners, set target-price alerts, and search approximately 300,000 live events

I’ve watched people overpay, miss out, or give up because the process was just too complicated. The technology to fix that exists — what was missing was a platform that put the fan first.” — Dave Benz

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand builds for FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets, Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Dave Benz today announced the full-scale launch of TixScape, a free live event ticket price comparison platform built to help fans find better ticket options before they buy.

Available on web, iOS, and Android, TixScape lets fans compare ticket prices across participating domestic and international retailers in one search — covering sports, concerts, theater, comedy, festivals, and live events of all kinds. The platform currently features approximately 300,000 live events and 14+ retail partners, giving fans a faster, simpler way to compare available ticket options without opening multiple tabs or repeating the same search across different sites.

TixScape was created to solve a familiar problem for live event fans: too many ticket sites, too many searches, and too much uncertainty over whether a better price exists somewhere else. TixScape is completely free for fans to use and does not sell tickets directly. Instead, it gives fans a clearer view of available options across participating retailers so they can make a more informed decision before purchasing.

One of TixScape’s most powerful features is its price alert technology. Fans can set the exact price they would be comfortable paying for an event and receive an instant notification if tickets matching that target price become available. For high-demand events like the World Cup, where ticket prices can move quickly and attractive deals may disappear fast, that real-time alert can be the difference between landing a ticket at the right price and missing the opportunity entirely.

The platform’s retailer network includes domestic sources such as TicketNetwork, StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, Ticket Liquidator, and Ticketmaster, along with international partners including StubHub International, viagogo, Sports Events 365, and Ticketek. That combination allows fans to compare inventory from sellers around the world they may not have otherwise thought

Through an exclusive partnership, TicketNetwork is offering TixScape users 25% off eligible purchases with the code TIX25, giving fans another way to find potential savings through the platform.

TixScape’s full launch comes as one of the biggest ticket-buying moments in years approaches: the FIFA World Cup. As ticket seekers search across a fragmented resale and retail landscape, TixScape gives them one free platform to compare inventory from both domestic and international ticket retailers.

Fans can search available World Cup inventory now at tixscape.com/worldcup.

Benz founded TixScape after more than three decades in sports broadcasting, most notably as the longtime television voice of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, along with work across Fox Sports, CBS Sports, ESPN, and 2016 Olympics coverage for NBC Sports. Having spent his career around the passion and emotion of live sports, Benz saw firsthand how much fans care about being in the building — and how difficult the ticket-buying process could be.

“After more than thirty years covering sports, I know what it means to fans to actually be there,” said Dave Benz, Founder and Chairman of TixScape. “I’ve watched people overpay, miss out, or give up because the process was just too complicated. The technology to fix that exists — what was missing was a platform that put the fan first. That’s TixScape.”

Benz added: “The World Cup is one of the biggest live event moments we’ve ever seen in North America. Fans deserve to know whether a better price is out there before they buy — and to be notified instantly if tickets reach the price they are willing to pay.”

TixScape was co-founded by Jess Taylor, who brings a unique blend of sales, marketing and thoroughbred racing experience to the venture.

Additional retail partnerships are currently in active development.

About TixScape

TixScape is a free ticket price comparison platform available at tixscape.com and on iOS and Android that lets fans compare ticket prices across authenticated retailers, set target-price alerts, and receive instant notifications when tickets matching their price become available.

TixScape covers concerts, sports, theater, comedy, and live events of all kinds. TixScape was founded by Dave Benz, a six-time Emmy Award-winner and former television voice of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

TixScape does not sell tickets directly and makes no guarantees on pricing. The platform provides fans with information to compare available options, set price alerts, and make informed ticket-buying decisions.

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