César Ruiz, Entrepreneur and Content Creator, Challenges the Guinness World Record for the Longest Interviewing Marathon

Zenith Summit

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- César Ruiz, the Venezuelan-born content creator and entrepreneur based in Miami with a combined social audience above 25 million followers, has been named Architect and Lead Host of Zenith Summit 2026, the 55-hour continuous leadership event scheduled for May 5–7 in South Florida. Simultaneously, Ruiz formalizes his entry into the Mottoz ecosystem as a franchisee of the hyperlocal commerce and AI infrastructure platform founded by Ulises Aldana. Together, both roles position him as one of the most influential figures in U.S. Latino entrepreneurship.

Since his early career in Venezuela, Ruiz has built one of the most engaged digital communities in the Spanish-speaking world, combining humor, authenticity, and an uplifting message that resonates across all ages. Now based in Miami, he has consolidated a dominant presence on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, becoming a defining voice of Latino pop culture in the United States. His decision to take on the dual role of broadcast architect and Mottoz franchisee marks the natural evolution of a creator who sees himself not only as an entertainer, but as a business leader and cultural entrepreneur.

The Architect of the Broadcast

As Architect of Zenith Summit 2026, Ruiz is responsible for the complete design of the 55-hour transmission: the flow of 333 participants, the editorial structure that holds the production together, and the multi-platform on-air posture across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and X. He is also the sole official interviewer of record for the world record attempt, meaning he must ask a minimum of five distinct questions per interview for 55 continuous hours, with no rotation in the claimant role.

The current Guinness World Record for the Longest Interviewing Marathon stands at 55 hours and 24 seconds and is held in Europe. Verification requires uninterrupted timecoded video, at least two independent witnesses present at all times, and a signed logbook from each of the 333 participants.

“55 hours, 333 conversations, zero margin for error. We are not bringing the record to the United States because we want a number. We are bringing it because the conversations that will happen on that stage — across ten industries that almost never sit at the same table — have never happened before,” said César Ruiz, Architect and Lead Host, Zenith Summit 2026.

Mottoz Franchisee: The Creator Who Steps Into Real Commerce

Alongside his role at Zenith Summit, Ruiz joins the Mottoz ecosystem as a platform franchisee. Mottoz operates a hyperlocal commerce model built on Microsoft Azure infrastructure, including Mottoz Bolt — its white-label delivery engine — MAIA, its AI operating layer, and CrossPollen™, the company’s patent-pending cross-industry collaboration engine. For Ruiz, whose audience is predominantly Latino across the United States and Latin America, the franchise represents the bridge between his digital influence and the physical market.

“I built a community of 25 million people. Mottoz lets me serve them in a completely new way: not as a content creator, but as the operator of a platform that solves real problems in their neighborhoods. That is what drives me,” said César Ruiz, Mottoz Franchisee.

Event Snapshot · Zenith Summit 2026

Duration: 55 continuous hours | Start: 5:55 a.m. EDT, May 5, 2026

Participants: 333 leaders across 10 verticals: Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Sales, Sport, Technology, Finance, Investments, Productivity, Personal Development, and Faith & Purpose

Platforms: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and X simultaneous

Languages: Spanish primary; English anchor segments for U.S. and international press

Estimated reach: 25M+ via host channels plus the combined networks of 333 participating leaders

Location: South Florida, specific venue to be announced.

Media Contact:

Mariana Inojosa

Director of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances, Mottoz Inc.

press@zenithsummitlive.com

+1 (786) 956-3759

zenithsummitlive.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.