PGM Solutions Launches Auto Factors, Bringing Automotive Data and Intent Together Across 217M+ Vehicle Records

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New solution includes identity, vehicle ownership, and in-market signals to help marketers reach buyers earlier

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGM Solutions today announced the launch of Auto Factors, an enhanced automotive data solution for marketers that proves richer data on vehicles, ownership, and consumer shopping behavior. With visibility across more than 217M vehicle-level records and millions of behavioral signals, Auto Factors helps marketers identify and engage buyers earlier in the purchase cycle, with rich intelligence on the vehicles they own.Auto Factors is part of PGM’s Factors suite, a unified set of data solutions that combines People Factors, Home Factors, and Auto Factors to deliver a complete view of consumers across people, homes, and the vehicles they drive.The solution provides visibility across more than 250M consumers, including 170M+ email addresses, along with detailed vehicle attributes such as make, model, year, mileage, fuel type, and financing indicators. Combined with behavioral signals that indicate when consumers are actively shopping for vehicles, these insights help marketers identify and reach the right audiences across channels.Recent PGM data highlights strong automotive intent across millions of households, including:*7.0M browsing used vehicles*4.3M engaging with dealerships*3.9M researching vehicle history and pricing*650K+ browsing parts and accessories*276K+ showing car repair intent*211K+ in market for tires“Consumers are spending more time researching vehicles online than ever before,” said Michelle Taves, VP and Group GM, Data & Marketing at PGM. “By the time they reach a dealership, many have already made their decision. Auto Factors gives marketers a powerful view into those early signals so they can engage sooner and drive better results.”Auto Factors is also backed by PGM’s commitment to data quality. Through Truthset validation, PGM has consistently outperformed industry peers, achieving above-average rankings across key automotive data attributes.For more information, visit https://porchgroupmedia.com/automotive-data/. Register for a free webinar at: https://porchgroupmedia.com/inbound/webinar-find-your-next-car-buyer About PGM SolutionsPGM Solutions delivers actionable data that helps brands achieve smarter targeting and measurable results across channels. With deep expertise in first-party data, consumer intelligence, and audience development, PGM provides insights across people, homes, and vehicles through its unified Factors suite, including People Factors, Home Factors, and Auto Factors. From new movers and homebuyers to in-market auto shoppers, PGM helps marketers identify high-intent audiences and engage them at the right moment. For more information, visit our website

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