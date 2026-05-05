Celebrate Mother’s Day the Buca Way with Family-Style Feasts, Limoncello Martinis and New Spring-Inspired Dishes

Show Mom Love with Linguine at Buca di Beppo Mother's Day Family-Style Italian Classics at Buca di Beppo

Give Mom a break and fill her plate high with Italian classics, since the best moms never run short on food or the people who love them most

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Mother’s Day, Buca di Beppo is inviting families and friends to go beyond the expected and celebrate Mom with a larger-than-life dining experience filled with bold flavors, a lively atmosphere designed for unforgettable moments surrounded by her favorite people. Guests can gather around one of Buca’s large tables and treat mom to her favorite classic Italian dish or enjoy two limited-time seasonal standouts: the wildly popular new Limoncello Martini and the indulgent Shrimp Scampi Linguine, large enough for the entire table.Built for sharing and made for unforgettable celebrations, Buca di Beppo delivers a Mother’s Day experience families and friends will remember long after the last bite. All Buca locations will be open on Mother’s Day, and whether gathering for brunch, lunch, or dinner, Buca is the place to celebrate Mom bigger, louder, and far more memorably than flowers alone.“The most memorable celebrations happen around the table, and Mother’s Day is no exception,” said Jeff Ritson, Senior Vice President, Buca di Beppo. “At Buca, we bring families and friends together to celebrate Mom with the larger-than-life experience she deserves. From classic Italian favorites and fresh seasonal cocktails to unforgettable dining spaces like the Pope Room that make every gathering feel truly special.”For groups of 12–18 looking to make Mother’s Day even more over-the-top, reservations are available online for one of the restaurant’s most talked-about private dining experiences: the Pope Room. This iconic, one-of-a-kind private dining space is designed for larger gatherings, offering an unforgettable setting with an extra layer of fun, conversation, and larger-than-life celebration for the whole table.Known for its unforgettable Vatican-inspired décor, the Pope Room delivers a playful and intimate dining experience unlike anywhere else. The private dining space is lined with portraits of pontiffs, religious memorabilia, and signature kitschy Italian-American accents, all centered around a dedicated statue of the Pope displayed in the middle of a large circular table. Enclosed in a glass case atop a functional lazy susan, the centerpiece creates the perfect focal point for passing Buca’s signature family-style dishes, snapping photos with the woman who does it all, and creating a Mother’s Day celebration worth talking about.Because of its popularity, the Pope Room is available on a first-come, first-served basis and often books quickly, making advanced reservations highly recommended for Mother’s Day weekend. Reservations for Mother’s Day can be made by visiting https://dineatbuca.com/reservations/ or by phoning the restaurant directly.To find a Buca location closest to you, please visit https://dineatbuca.com/locations/ For larger group bookings, events and packages, please visit: https://dineatbuca.com/group-dining/ For information on Buca di Beppo’s catering menu, please visit: https://dineatbuca.com/catering/ About Buca di BeppoFounded in 1993 in a Minneapolis basement, Buca di Beppo has grown from humble beginnings to become a celebrated Italian restaurant chain with 40 locations across the United States. The name, which translates to “Joe’s small place” in Italian, reflects its heritage and focus on delivering family-style dining experiences. Today, many Buca di Beppo locations feature multiple dining rooms to accommodate larger parties, while preserving intimate, semi-private rooms to give guests that same family style dining room feeling from the first Buca di Beppo restaurant years ago. For more information, please visit www.DineAtBuca.com or follow Buca di Beppo on Facebook, TikTok or Instagram.

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