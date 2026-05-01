Cloyd Allen Smith Achieves Virginia Supreme Court Victory in Trust and Estate Litigation

Cloyd Allen Smith

Fredericksburg Attorney Secures Landmark Ruling on Trust Enforceability

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloyd Allen Smith, founder of Smith Trial Law , recently secured a significant victory in the Virginia Supreme Court, establishing a precedent in trust and estate litigation. The ruling concerned a case of first impression, where Smith successfully argued that a trust is not a contract enforceable under either the Federal Arbitration Act or the Virginia Uniform Arbitration Act. This decision clarifies legal interpretations regarding trust instruments within the state.Smith Trial Law, based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, serves clients across Virginia and Washington, D.C., focusing on complex litigation. Smith's practice areas include fiduciary litigation, trust and estate contests, contract disputes, personal injury, and medical malpractice. His approach to legal challenges is informed by six years of dedicated experience in these fields.Before becoming a licensed attorney, Smith gained considerable trial experience, including seven bench trials and one jury trial. His military background provided him with strategic thinking that he applies to complex legal cases. The recent Virginia Supreme Court victory, achieved within his first year of practicing trust and estate litigation, underscores his focus on advocating for client interests."The ability to champion individuals who may lack the means to advocate for themselves is a profound responsibility," said Cloyd Allen Smith, founder of Smith Trial Law. "This ruling reinforces important protections for trust beneficiaries and underscores the ongoing need for diligent legal representation in complex cases. My commitment is to ensure that every person counting on me receives my utmost effort."For more information about trust and estate litigation or other legal services, visit Smith Trial Law. Smith Trial Law provides legal representation in complex civil litigation matters throughout Virginia and Washington, D.C.

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